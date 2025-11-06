SATELLAI Collar Go, GPS Dog Collar with AI-Powered Health Analysis, 15-Day Battery Life, and More, Now Available for Pre-Order

AI-Driven Pet Care and Location Monitoring, Made Affordable

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI , a pioneer in AI-integrated pet technology, announced today the launch of the Collar Go in Europe and the UK. Now available for pre-order, this next-generation pet wearable brings advanced connectivity, AI-powered health support, and up to 15 days of battery life to pet owners at an accessible price.

"With the Collar Go, we're creating an accessible way to connect with and care for our furry family members," says Mark Mao, Founder and CEO of SATELLAI. "The Collar Go provides complete peace of mind to pet owners regarding their pet's location and emotional health."

Key Features

The SATELLAI Collar Go leverages GPS technology to provide accurate, real-time location tracking globally, along with unlimited historical location data. For added safety, the collar offers real-time escape alerts when a pet leaves a safe zone, along with customizable audio recall commands.

More than a tracker, the Collar Go features an AI-powered wellness platform (coming via OTA update in December) that analyzes a pet's daily activity patterns to help spot early signs of health issues. The built-in AI Coach delivers activity analysis, intelligent alerts, and tailored care recommendations via a proprietary LLM.

Built for adventure, the Collar Go boasts a ruggedized, IP68 waterproof-rated design and a battery life of up to 15 days. Available in four vibrant colors, the product also includes a bright, built-in Starlight and audio cues to locate a pet in the dark.

Pricing and Availability

The SATELLAI Collar Go is priced at €79.99 (EU) and £69 (UK), with a 15% launch discount. The Collar can be purchased in the EU by visiting https://satellai.com/de/products/collar-go and in the UK at https://satellai.com/products/collar-go .

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI redefines pet wellbeing through satellite tracking and advanced AI. Born from a mission to ensure no pet is ever lost again, the company goes beyond tracking to understand pet health and behavior.

As a proud member of the American Pet Products Association and winner of the LUXlife Pet Products and Services Award, SATELLAI partners with world leaders like Qualcomm and AWS to bring intelligent pet care to life.

SATELLAI's award-winning products - including the SATELLAI Tracker and SATELLAI Collar Go, have been recognized by Newsweek and SlashGear.

For more information, visit https://satellai.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814727/SATELLAI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629668/Satellai_Logo.jpg

