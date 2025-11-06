Igraine Plc - Change of Name
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
Igraine PLC
("Igraine" or the "Company")
Change of Name
Igraine PLC is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Ethtry PLC (Aquis: ETHY). Companies House issued a change of name certificate on 4 November 2025, and the name change has become effective immediately.
