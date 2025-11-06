Igraine Plc - Change of Name

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Igraine PLC

("Igraine" or the "Company")

Change of Name

Igraine PLC is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Ethtry PLC (Aquis: ETHY). Companies House issued a change of name certificate on 4 November 2025, and the name change has become effective immediately.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contacts

David Levis (Chief Executive Officer) info@igraineplc.com

AlbR Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser) +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Peterhouse Capital Ltd (Corporate Broker)


