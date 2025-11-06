Vault Ventures Plc - System7 Secures Two New Growth Mandates

06 November 2025

Vault Ventures Plc

("Vault Ventures"or the "Company")

System7 Secures Two New Growth Mandates

Vault Ventures Plc (AQSE: VULT), a London-based technology developer focused on blockchain, fintech, and AI-led automation, is pleased to announce that its development subsidiary System7 has secured two new commercial contracts, with Fancy.com and Ellers Farm Distillery, expanding its portfolio across both digital and consumer sectors.

Since its launch in January 2025, System7 has rapidly established itself as a self-sufficient, revenue-generating business with a growing client base. These new agreements bring the total number of active contracts to seven. Based on current contracted values, projected first-year revenues are approximately £200,000, subject to, among others, delivery and client schedules.

Fancy.com : Go-to-Market Partner for Financial Rewards Platform

System7 has signed an agreement to operate the go-to-market ("GTM") function for Fancy.com, a rewards-based financial app that enables users to earn cashback on everyday spending, including rent payments, while building their credit profile.

Under the agreement, System7 will manage Fancy's GTM operations using a combination of AI-powered LinkedIn and targeted email outreach supported by AI-sourced buyer intent analysis and automated sales workflows to accelerate customer acquisition and optimise conversion.

Ellers Farm Distillery: Expansion of AI-Led GTM Operations

System7 has been working with Ellers Farm Distillery since April 2025, initially supporting the company's flagship brand, Dutch Barn Vodka, in which Ricky Gervais is a co-owner. Together the teams have delivered strong results in activating on-trade channels, acquiring new venues, and boosting digital visibility - driven by System7's AI-enabled, automated GTM systems.

Following Ellers Farm's acquisition of Bramley & Gage (owner of the 6 O'Clock Gin brand), System7's expanded mandate will now also use automation to scale GTM efforts across the full spirits portfolio, targeting listings in on-trade venues throughout the UK, including bars, hotels, restaurants, and pubs.

Brian Stockbridge, Director of Vault Ventures Plc, commented:

"System7 continues to demonstrate how automation and AI are redefining go-to-market execution.With a growing portfolio of seven active clients, including these new mandates with Fancy.com and Ellers Farm Distillery, the business has quickly become self-sufficient and revenue-generating. This strong commercial traction underlines System7's position as a next-generation operator of digital growth systems."

To view a supporting video, ask questions, and directly engage with the management team, navigate to our Interactive Investor Hub .

About Vault

Vault Ventures PLC is a UK-based technology development company focused on building and commercialising proprietary products in the blockchain, AI, and fintech sectors. Product development is undertaken through its operating subsidiary, System7, which is responsible for the design and launch of new technologies with the potential to generate revenues. To support its operating strategy, Vault also maintains a digital asset treasury with holdings in Ethereum.

