Product demonstrations and presentations from subject matter experts will highlight key industry insights and the importance of smarter infrastructure to connect systems, empower choice, and unlock performance

Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, will be an exhibitor, presenter, and Silver Sponsor at Enlit Europe 2025. With product demonstrations on the exhibition floor and compelling presentations from thought leaders, Trilliant will highlight the importance of energy transition solutions, all powered by choice that are flexible, scalable and interoperable.

Taking place November 18- 20, 2025 in Bilboa, Spain, at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC), Enlit Europe 2025 is an event designed to connect industries, inspire action, and help Europe evolve into a dependable, decarbonised, and digitalised energy system.

"As utilities and smart cities across Europe advance their energy transition journeys, they're navigating a new wave of complexity from AI integration to the accelerating need for digitalisation," said Jim Madej, President and CEO of Trilliant. "Meeting these goals requires solutions that are flexible, scalable, interoperable and built on the power of choice. That's what Trilliant delivers."

Trilliant subject matter experts will take the stage at the event to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the energy transition in the region:

On November 19 at 9:45 a.m., Gavin Farrand, Vice President of Sales, UK and Europe, will present a Digitalisation Hub: Smart Metering and Data Management

will present a Digitalisation Hub: On November 19 at 3:45 p.m., Sozon Kokkinaras, Vice President of Sales, Eastern Europe and Africa, will participate in a panel session titled Electrification: Charging on or powering down?This conversation with other industry leaders will look at smart electrification and the electrification of industrial processes: The drivers and barriers. What is the optimal level of electrification and how can roadblocks to adoption be removed?

"We look forward to connecting with customers, partners, and industry leaders at Enlit Europe to explore how Trilliant's technology empowers utilities with lower total cost of ownership, actionable data for AI-driven insights, reliable data collection, and more, through adaptable solutions that solve what matters and stay ready for what's next," added Madej.

Experience the Power of Trilliant's Technology

Visit Trilliant at Stand 1.D105 on the exhibition floor where subject matter experts will be available to provide insightful solution demonstrations, and share more about how the company can support the energy transition journey. See our innovative demos and learn how Trilliant's solutions help utilities and smart cities by:

Unlocking the Power of Choice across the Unity Suite® Head-end System (HES) software platform, Next-Generation Networks, and devices

Delivering secure, reliable service to strengthen grid resilience

Connecting legacy infrastructure with hybrid next-generation communication technology

Enabling near-real-time demand-side management and DER optimisation

Gaining device-independent insights for a secure, scalable future

Maintaining reliability under evolving regulations

Reducing complexity with adaptable solutions

Turning data into insights for AI-driven decisions

To book a one-on-one demo and meeting with Trilliant at Enlit Europe, or to learn more about how the company's solutions are empowering energy organizations to achieve their goals, contact info@trilliant.com.

About Trilliant

Trilliant solves real-world utility challenges by providing adaptable solutions and building lasting partnerships. We deliver smart technologies that flex with demand, simplify complexity, and future-proof performance across every environment. Our device-independent platform enables utilities and cities to securely deploy any application on one powerful network, without disruption or vendor lock-in. With solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart metering, smart grids and smart cities, Trilliant connects customers to a more strategic path toward the energy transition. For more information, please visit www.trilliant.com.

