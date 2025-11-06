SYSTECH Berhad: Systech and Microlink Collaborate to Unveil Malaysia's Next-Generation GPUaaS Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Systech Bhd. ("Systech"), a deep-rooted digital corporate solutions provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Microlink Solutions Berhad ("Microlink") to launch Malaysia's next-generation GPU-as-a-Service ("GPUaaS") infrastructure, powered by Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Supermicro") GPU servers integrated with NVIDIA technology.

Caption (L-R): Dato' Mohd Azizulhasni bin Awang, Substantial Shareholders, Systech Bhd; Mr. Lim Ying Ran, Executive Director, Systech Bhd; Dato' Ong Theng Soon, Executive Chairman, Systech Bhd; Mr. Dr. Wilson Low Min Yew, Executive Director, Systech Bhd; Mr. Wong Kwang Chwen, Executive Director, Micro Link Solutions Berhad; Mr. Thong Weng Sheng, Executive Director, Micro Link Solutions Berhad; Mr. Choo Kok Hua, Managing Director, Distribution, Micro Link Solutions Berhad; Mr. Ang Chang Seng, Business Development Director, Distribution, Micro Link Solutions Berhad

As part of this initiative, Systech Digital Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Wilstech Sdn. Bhd.), a wholly owned subsidiary of Systech Bhd., has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Applied Business Systems Sdn. Bhd. ("ABS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Microlink. This agreement outlines a joint commitment to deliver enterprise-scale GPUaaS and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute solutions, accelerating Malaysia's journey toward AI-driven innovation and digital transformation.

ABS, as the authorised distributor of Supermicro in Malaysia, will supply and deliver GPU infrastructure under this initiative. These high-performance servers, equipped with advanced NVIDIA chips, form the backbone of Systech's new GPUaaS offering aimed at enabling scalable compute power for AI, Machine Learning ("ML"), and data-intensive workloads.

Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement:

Systech Digital will lead on assembly, testing, integration, and commissioning of GPUaaS infrastructure and services; undertake research and development in AI, quantum computing and green technologies; and facilitate global tech partnerships.

ABS will ensure delivery, configuration, maintenance, and upgrading of GPU infrastructure as per industry standards, while also providing technical documentation from the infrastructure provider.

Both parties will conduct joint planning, decision-making, and execution to ensure successful project delivery and maintain a productive working relationship.

The collaboration was officially announced at a launch event held at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, bringing together key leaders from the AI, enterprise, and public sectors. A live showcase and networking session highlighted the transformative potential of GPUaaS in supporting national digital transformation goals, particularly for enterprises and government agencies seeking accessible high-compute solutions.

Systech's GPUaaS solution allows clients to access GPU resources on-demand, without large upfront investments in hardware. This service is expected to be a game-changer in accelerating AI adoption across sectors including fintech, healthcare, education, cybersecurity, and smart manufacturing. It also aligns with Malaysia's broader MyDIGITAL and National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap ("NAIR") to foster a competitive, digitally enabled economy.

Mr. Jonathan Lim Ying Ran, Executive Director of Systech Bhd. said, "Today's launch of our GPUaaS infrastructure represents more than just a technology upgrade, it's a commitment to fuelling Malaysia's AI-driven future. With the support of our trusted partner Microlink and the strength of Supermicro's high-performance servers, we are building a powerful AI compute backbone to serve enterprise, public, and innovation ecosystems nationwide."

Dr. Wilson Low Min Yew, Executive Director of Systech Bhd. said, "This collaboration marks a bold step forward in our strategic roadmap to build a resilient AI ecosystem in Malaysia. Beyond enabling AI capabilities, we are also investing in R&D across quantum computing and green technologies, with a vision to future-proof our nation's digital capabilities."

Dato' Mohd Azizulhasni Bin Awang, Substantial Shareholder of Systech Bhd. added, "As Malaysia accelerates its digital transformation, this GPUaaS launch arrives at a pivotal moment. By providing enterprises and government agencies access to scalable, high-performance GPU infrastructure, we are helping unlock new frontiers in fintech, healthcare, cybersecurity and more."

Mr. Wong Kwang Chwen, Executive Director of Microlink Solutions Berhad said, "We are pleased to support Systech's journey in building Malaysia's next-gen AI infrastructure. Through ABS, we are proud to supply Supermicro's world-class server technology integrated with NVIDIA solutions. This collaboration is a strong example of how local tech leaders can come together to deliver future-ready digital services that meet national aspirations."

Mr. Thong Weng Sheng, Executive Director of Microlink Solutions Berhad added, "With Supermicro and NVIDIA forming the technology foundation of this initiative, we are proud to deliver a robust GPU infrastructure that can support a wide range of AI and machine learning workloads. This is about enabling Malaysia to compete globally in the AI era."

Following the launch, Systech will focus on onboarding strategic clients and ecosystem partners for its GPUaaS service, while continuously upgrading its AI infrastructure stack to meet rising demand for secure, high-performance, and energy-efficient GPU computing capabilities. The event concluded with a short Q&A session and strong expressions of interest from industry participants eager to explore AI use cases in their organisations.

ABOUT SYSTECH BHD

Systech Bhd. is a Malaysia-based investment holding company operating through three primary segments: Corporate solution, Cybersecurity and e-Logistics. The corporate solution segments include Digital Transformation and Automation via artificial intelligence ("AI") and Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Internet of Things ("IoT") and Human Capital Management ("HCM") solutions.

