Tektome Ltd: Tektome Officially Launches KnowledgeBuilder, an AI Platform Turning Past Know-How Into Design Intelligence

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektome, a next-generation AI solutions provider for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced the official release of KnowledgeBuilder, an AI-powered solution that transforms past project data into structured design intelligence.

The new tool helps AEC teams convert decades of drawings, reports, photos, and even handwritten notes into a searchable knowledge base, ensuring that what used to be buried in folders is now instantly searchable. By connecting past decisions and insights to current challenges, KnowledgeBuilder aims to fuel smarter design with fewer repeated mistakes.

Industry studies estimate that 80 - 90% of project knowledge is locked away in unstructured files, making it hard to retrieve lessons learned. It's no surprise that employees can spend nearly 30% of their workday searching for information instead of designing.

KnowledgeBuilder is a truly innovative product that tackles this long-standing knowledge gap by automatically organising massive volumes of project documents that were previously siloed. Using AI, it analyses and converts key content from scattered AEC files into a central, structured, searchable repository. This means architects and engineers can simply ask questions in plain language and instantly find how similar issues were handled in the past, rather than reinventing the wheel.

Key Features of KnowledgeBuilder

Natural language data extraction: Using cutting-edge AI, KnowledgeBuilder can ingest unstructured files and extract specific data based on simple language instructions. Even non-IT staff can configure what to pull from drawings, proposals, photos or meeting minutes - no coding or complex setup required.

Multi-format support: The platform works across PDFs, CAD drawings, scanned images, handwritten markups, and more, extracting information regardless of format or layout. BIM file support will also be added soon after the official release. This flexibility ensures all project knowledge, whether a typed report or a sketched detail, can be processed and indexed cohesively.

Integrated search interface: A built-in AI-powered search lets users query the entire knowledge base in plain English. Two powerful search modes can be used: (1) combined filtering across project attributes, file-level attributes, and keywords for precise narrowing, and (2) semantic keyword search that understands synonyms and context and highlights matches inside documents and drawings. This natural query ability empowers teams to retrieve critical insights on demand, greatly improving decision-making speed and confidence.

KnowledgeBuilder has already been tested in real-world environments. One of Japan's largest construction firms conducted a trial installation in select design departments, uploading and searching across tens of thousands historical drawings to explore how the system can help teams quickly retrieve the information they need.

Tektome offers guided onboarding, and most users begin seeing value quickly as the system links their current design requirements with past solutions. With KnowledgeBuilder now officially available to the wider industry, Tektome invites AEC organizations to unlock their hidden knowledge and accelerate innovation.

Interested teams can learn more or schedule a demo via the company's website to experience how turning past know-how into actionable intelligence can transform their design process.

