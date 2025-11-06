DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWU LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 430.1495 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 523949 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN LEI Code: 549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 Sequence No.: 407318 EQS News ID: 2224884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

