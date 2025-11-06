Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM's strong performance continued in the third quarter

Trading update first nine-months 2025



• On track to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin

• Positive revenue trend of first half-year 2025 continued

• Home sales improved in the third quarter

• Order book maintained at solid level of €12.5 billion

• Solvency improved and robust cash position



Ruud Joosten, CEO: 'Royal BAM Group delivered a strong performance in the first nine-months of the year. This was supported by the structurally enhanced performance of the non-residential construction activities in both divisions. The Group continued its upward revenue trend in the first half of the year into the third quarter. BAM continues to make progress with the strategy Building a sustainable tomorrow, which is built on the pillars Focus, Transform, and Expand.'



Download full press release:

https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2025-11/bam-2025-11-06-q3-2025-en-press-release.pdf





© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)