Titan SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces the nine-month 2025 financial results.

Record nine-month EBITDA profitability and a positive outlook

Group Sales YTD increased by 1.4%, at €2,013m, thanks to the strong performance in Greece, in the US in Egypt, driven by increased volumes and overall firm pricing levels.

Group EBITDA grew by 8.4% YTD, reaching €474m, after a strong Q3 (+19.9% YoY), driven by cost discipline and energy efficiencies. Net profit YTD at €223m (-0.8% YoY), adjusted for €51.9m one-off loss related to the sale of Adocim in Q2.

Liquidity position remains solid with net debt at €302m, bolstered by the proceeds from the IPO of Titan America and Adocim's divestment. Leverage ratio remains low at 0.5x EBITDA, notwithstanding the €3/share dividend paid in July. Improved credit rating by Fitch, to "BB+ with positive outlook".

Group CapEx remains elevated at €185 million YTD, reflecting continued investment in growth initiatives. These include decarbonisation projects such as the IFESTOS CCS, which is now in the development stage.

The 80% acquisition of Baupartner via a JV in Bosnia Herzegovina marked Titan's entry into precast concrete, alongside regulatory approval in Florida for the production of precast lintel products.

Completion of the acquisition of an additional ready-mix unit and an aggregates quarry in Greece, bringing the total to three strategic bolt-on investments YTD.

Investor Day scheduled for November 11 th , in Athens, Greece.

The outlook for the remainder of the year is positive, supported by solid volume growth across products, resilient pricing, cost initiatives, and efficiency gains.

In million Euro, unless otherwise stated Q3

2025 Q3

2024 %

yoy 9M

2025 9M

2024 %

yoy Sales 684.0 661.6 3.4% 2,012.5 1,984.5 1.4% EBITDA 186.6 155.6 19.9% 473.6 437.0 8.4% Net Profit after Taxes Minorities 102.4 75.9 35.0% 170.8 [222.7] 224.6 -23.9%

[-0.8%]

Figures in brackets represent the NPAT excluding the impact of the sale of Adocim in May 2025 (€51.9m)

TITAN Group Overview of the third quarter and nine months of 2025

The Group continued its upward trajectory in the third quarter, delivering robust sales and profitability growth. Quarterly sales reached €684m, up 3.4% year-over-year, reflecting positive trends across all regions. EBITDA closed at a high of €186.6m, up 19.9%, supported by firm pricing levels, effective cost management and operational improvements. In Greece, the Group achieved significant sales and EBITDA growth, driven by another quarter of double-digit volume increases across most product lines amid continued construction market expansion. In the U.S., modestly improving market conditions and favorable weather compared with a hurricane-impacted 3Q24 supported volume growth across cement, ready-mix, aggregates, and fly ash. Combined with sustained pricing strength and operational synergies, this translated into higher sales and higher quarterly and YTD EBITDA in dollar terms. Southeast Europe recorded a strong third quarter, with cement volume increases across most countries and firm pricing, reversing the softer performance seen earlier in the year. In the Eastern Mediterranean, following the adjusted footprint after the sale of Adocim in Türkiye in May 2025, Egypt accounted for most of the revenue and profitability. The country delivered a profound performance, with strong domestic and export sales supported by favorable pricing. Group NPAT for the quarter closed at €102.4m versus €75.9m last year, while NPAT for the nine months closed at €222.7m, adjusted for the one-off loss of €51.9m from the sale of Adocim, which was recognized in the second quarter of 2025, versus €224.6m at the same time last year. Thanks to a strong third-quarter performance, the Group delivered a robust nine-month result, with sales surpassing the €2 billion mark, closing at €2,012.5m, up 1.4% year-over-year. EBITDA reached €473.6m, growing by 8.4% (+13% adjusting for the sale of Adocim and FX translation impact). For the nine-month period, domestic cement volumes reached 13.2 million tons, up 1.7% after adjusting for the sale of Adocim in May 2025 (-1% on a reported basis). Ready-mix concrete volumes grew by 4%, and aggregates volumes rose by a strong 11%, supported by strategic investments in the U.S. and Greece.

Investments and Financing

During the nine months of 2025, the Group's Operating Free Cash Flow reached €307m compared to €275m in September 2024, reflecting the improved EBITDA performance. CapEx closed at a high of €185m versus €181m in the same period last year, underscoring the Group's continued focus on key strategic priorities, including capacity and logistics infrastructure enhancements, energy mix efficiency improvements, and digital transformation acceleration, driving operational efficiencies and cost optimization. Year to date, the Group also advanced with targeted bolt-on transactions, acquiring aggregates and alternative cementitious materials quarries in Europe, and inaugurating a new ready mix concrete plant in Greece (bought in 2024) while continuing to supply key infrastructure projects with portable ready-mix units. In the third quarter, Titan took a significant strategic step by entering the structural precast solutions market, partnering with Molins, to jointly acquire 80% of Baupartner a leading precast concrete and steel structure specialist based in Bosnia and Herzegovina with operations extending to Croatia and Serbia. This transaction broadens Titan's geographic footprint in the region's fast-growing construction market and expands its product portfolio with high-value structural solutions, tailored to regional growth opportunities. In parallel, Titan America is extending its products' range after obtaining regulatory approval for the manufacturing of precast and prestressed lintel products in Florida. This achievement paves the way for accelerated growth through this new adjacent channel, complementing the company's concrete blocks business. On the financing side, Group's Net Debt stood at €302m as of September 2025, down from €622m in December 2024, a significant reduction primarily driven by proceeds from the US IPO and the disposal of Adocim. Leverage decreased to 0.49x EBITDA, even after accounting for the dividend paid last July. In the last couple of weeks, Fitch upgraded Titan's credit rating to "BB+ with positive outlook" (from "stable"), recognizing the Group's improving performance. A new €10m share buyback program was launched in July 2025, following the completion of the previous one. As of today, Titan owns 5.0% of the company's shares.

Markets' review of the nine months of 2025

Sales EBITDA In million Euro, unless otherwise stated 9M

2025 9M 2024 %

yoy 9M 2025 9M 2024 %

yoy USA USA (in million US dollars) 1,129.1 1,264.0 1,151.3 1,249.6 -1.9% 1.1% 257.5 290.1 248.5 269.7 3.6% 7.6% Greece W. Europe 384.8 335.5 14.7% 56.6 47.5 19.1% Southeast Europe 313.1 315.3 -0.7% 114.5 126.7 -9.6% Eastern Mediterranean 185.6 182.5 1.7% 45.0 14.3 216.0%

USA

The Group delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, driven by operational efficiencies, and improved capabilities arising from recent targeted investments. Volumes in cement, ready-mix, aggregates, and fly ash all increased in Q3, supported by sustained demand from infrastructure and private nonresidential end markets as well as improved year-over-year weather conditions. As expected, residential construction remained subdued. In Florida, robust aggregates' performance offset the slowdown in the residential sector, while in the Mid-Atlantic, higher cement and ready-mix volumes contributed to the improved top-line performance compared to a weak prior year quarter. Cost discipline and resilient pricing complemented improved year-over-year volumes to power the Group's strong quarterly performance. Infrastructure activity remained robust, driven by sustained federal and state investment programs. Leading indicators for highway and bridge construction remain at historically high levels, underscoring the resilience of the infrastructure market. In the private nonresidential sector data center construction continued to show strength, while population migration to suburban areas and trends such as onshoring supported demand across broader commercial categories. Capitalizing on these evolving market dynamics, our U.S. operations received certification for over 40 new lintel products in Florida in September an important milestone that enables Titan America to expand its precast solutions beyond concrete blocks and enter the complementary precast and prestressed lintel market. The year-to-date sales of our US operations increased by 1.1% to $1,264m, and EBITDA hiked by 7.6% to $290.1m. In Euro (€) terms, sales in the US reached €1,129m and EBITDA grew by 3.6%, reaching €257.5m.

Greece W. Europe

The Greek domestic market continued to perform robustly, maintaining the strong momentum seen throughout the year. Cement consumption increased by ca. 10%, with Group cement sales outperforming the market. Strong domestic sales volumes were recorded across all product segments, with notable growth in ready-mix, reflecting our high degree of vertical integration and our strategy to be a full-service provider through the addition of new value-added products that meet clients' evolving needs. Aggregates sales also grew by double digits, as did the Group's mortars business, supported by the introduction of new products. Sustained pricing strength was maintained across all product lines, offsetting a higher cost base driven by increased electricity and production costs. The region's results were tempered by lower export sales to the U.S., although exports to the Group's terminals in Western Europe increased against stable prices. Domestic market growth continues to be underpinned by numerous large-scale infrastructure projects, where the Group has established itself as a supplier of choice. These include the Thessaloniki Flyover, construction works at a copper-gold mine supported by a newly installed dedicated ready-mix unit and ongoing works for the Ellinikon urban development. During the quarter, the Group also inaugurated a state-of-the-art concrete plant in Kalamata, which was acquired in 2024 and fully modernized. This project aligns with Titan's expansion strategy, focusing on the development of the ready-mix concrete sector in high-growth areas. With three bolt-on acquisitions in aggregates and ready-mix completed year-to-date, the Group continues to demonstrate its strong investment focus and disciplined execution in the market. Total sales for the region in the first nine months of 2025 grew by 14.7% to €384.8m, and EBITDA increased by 19.1% to €56.6m, compared to €47.5m last year.

Southeastern Europe

Market conditions across Southeastern Europe remained broadly stable throughout the year. Following exceptionally strong volumes in the early months of 2024, which created a high comparison base, market activity has since normalized. This moderation coincided with increased import competition in certain countries, resulting in heightened pricing pressure. Despite this, the Group grew its sales volumes in most markets during the quarter and sustained sector-leading EBITDA margins and profitability, supported by ongoing cost optimization and decarbonization initiatives that continue to deliver efficiency gains. Bulgaria remained a standout performer in alternative fuel utilization, achieving a 65% thermal substitution rate for four consecutive months, while its 5MW solar plant supplied approximately 13% of the company's energy needs. Overall, regional fundamentals remain solid, underpinned by continued infrastructure and residential construction activity, as well as the implementation of major cross-border transport projects. Reflecting the region's long-term growth potential, Titan Group formed a joint venture with building materials company Molins to acquire an 80% stake in Baupartner, a leading precast concrete and steel structure specialist based in Bosnia and Herzegovina and operating across Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia. This transaction marks an important step in expanding the Group's footprint in Southeastern Europe's fast-growing construction market and broadens Titan's offering with high-value structural solutions. Sales for the region in the first nine months of 2025 stood at €313.1m compared to €315.3m in the same period in 2024, and EBITDA reached €114.5m.

Eastern Mediterranean

Egypt continued on the growth path started this year, capitalizing on both robust domestic demand and its growing role as a key exporter. Higher domestic and export volumes, combined with improved pricing, led to a significantly stronger performance. Commercial and tourism-related construction remain the fastest-growing segments, supported by Gulf-backed FDI and Egypt's strategic positioning as a tourism and logistics hub. Key projects include Ras El Hekma, the commercial districts of the New Administrative Capital, and hotel capacity expansions along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts. The Group's Alexandria plant, ideally located on the north coast amid this construction boom, has also become a major export hub thanks to its proximity to the port. The Group is investing in additional storage capacity to enhance flexibility, allowing the plant to efficiently serve both domestic and export markets, with these investments expected to be completed by year-end. In Türkiye, market activity continues to be supported by large-scale reconstruction works in the country's south, following recent earthquakes, with approximately 50% of the rebuilding completed to date. At the same time, growing focus on seismic resilience has accelerated investment in the renewal of older housing stock, particularly around the Marmara region where the Group operates, led by the government's housing agency. As a reminder, following the Group's divestment of its 75% stake in Adocim in May 2025, year-to-date performance reflects the Group's revised footprint in Türkiye. Sales in the Eastern Mediterranean reached €185.6m, up by 1.7% y-o-y, while EBITDA hiked to €45.0m, versus €14.3m in the same period in 2024.

Brazil (Joint venture)

Domestic cement consumption in Brazil grew by 3.0% in the nine months of 2025. In the Northeast region, where we operate, consumption rose by 6.4%, with the outperformance explained by increased public works, a residential impulse from the scale-up of the affordable government housing program and industrial investments around the Pecém Industrial Port Complex, altogether lifting cement demand.Apodi posted ytd sales of €78.3m versus €81.7m last year (+5.9% in local currency), while EBITDA increased by 12.2% to €20.3m (+21.2% in local currency).

Outlook

The global economy in 2026 is expected to maintain moderate momentum, with the IMF projecting growth of ca.3%, reflecting easing trade tensions, more accommodative financial conditions and resilient fundamentals in major emerging markets. Risks and uncertainty remain elevated with persistent inflation, geopolitical fragmentation and tight credit conditions potentially slowing expansion. Titan is positioning itself to capture differentiated opportunities across its regions, leveraging its strategic footprint, portfolio balance and operational agility to deliver superior growth.

The U.S. economy is likely to remain below trend through the remainder of 2025, with modest growth expected in 2026. Personal consumption expenditures continue to drive GDP growth but remain sensitive to tariffs, higher borrowing costs, and consumer confidence. Despite short-term headwinds, the U.S. housing market is significantly underbuilt, with estimates suggesting a need for ca. 1.8m new units annually through 2033. While higher interest rates have dampened sentiment, recent Fed moves suggest the market may reach an inflection point by mid-2026. Infrastructure investment offers the most upside, with bipartisan support for highways and public transport, and the extension of the IIJA expected in fall 2026. Private non-residential construction is expected to grow modestly, with data centers, logistics, and industrial manufacturing leading the way. Titan's network and logistics capabilities, combined with recent investments, position the Group to capture this demand as it emerges.

Greece is expected to sustain robust growth through 2025, with 2026 likely delivering similar performance, above the euro-area average. Private consumption remains a pillar of growth, supported by rising wages and improved employment, despite persistent external cost pressures. Gross Fixed Capital Formation is expected to be a dynamic driver, especially via public and EU-funded infrastructure and transformational projects. Public spending and infrastructure rollout programs are key growth levers, with public infrastructure offering the strongest upside. Residential construction may face short-term headwinds due to housing regulatory ambiguities but medium-term prospects are positive, supported by home-improvement programs, energy upgrades and demographic incentives. Commercial construction will be shaped by tourism, corporate investment, hospitality and logistics.

Most of Titan's markets in Southeastern Europe are expected to see real GDP growth of 3-4% in 2026. Particularly public investment is likely to provide a stable growth foundation amid constrained consumption and external demand. While global trade uncertainty poses risks, ongoing construction, real estate, and tourism investments, combined with healthy domestic consumption and remittance flows, are stabilizing factors. EU funding (e.g., Western Balkans Investment Framework, NGEU, and SAFE loans) and investments in connectivity, energy, and environmental upgrades further strengthen regional growth prospects.

Egypt's economic outlook is markedly improved compared to previous years, supported by decisive reforms, improved external balances, and reinvigorated investor sentiment. The construction sector remains a key pillar, with residential demand gradually recovering and commercial/tourism projects booming through Gulf and institutional FDI. Infrastructure remains resilient under stricter fiscal governance, with greater reliance on concessions and private financing. Egypt's medium-term trajectory points to 4-5% GDP growth, controlled inflation, and further expansion in construction. Political stability, IMF-guided reforms, and balanced regional engagement enhance investor confidence, fiscal resilience, and Egypt's strategic weight as a regional hub. The Group invests in upgrading its local footprint and is in a prime position to capitalize on the renewed momentum of the sector, both domestically and as a regional exporter supplying the reconstruction needs of neighboring countries. Türkiye's economy is expected to grow around 3.5% in 2026, as tight monetary policy gradually reduces inflation and supports domestic demand, real incomes and credit conditions. The construction market outlook is positive: residential activity is stabilizing, non-residential investment remains selective, and public infrastructure projects provide steady support, aided by ongoing urban transformation, transport projects, and a strong pipeline of building permits. Titan Group remains committed to a long-term presence in the country.

Titan is entering a new phase of profitable growth, supported by a strong balance sheet, resilient operations, and leadership in high-growth markets. Continued investment in technology, low-carbon solutions, and digitalization, alongside sustained demand, positions the Group to deliver top-line growth, stronger margins, and shareholder value in 2026.

Summary of Interim Consolidated Income Statement (all amounts in Euro thousands) For the nine months ended 30/9 2025 2024 Sales 2,012,529 1,984,510 Cost of sales -1,450,745 -1,449,144 Gross profit 561,784 535,366 Other net operating income 5,513 6,462 Administrative and selling expenses -221,812 -221,758 Profit before impairment losses on goodwill, net finance costs and taxes 345,485 320,070 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries -52,541 Gain on net monetary position in hyperinflationary economies 1,395 7,279 Finance costs/income -25,034 -32,183 Loss from foreign exchange differences -9,589 -3,929 Net finance costs -85,769 -28,833 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 3,758 806 Profit before taxes 263,474 292,043 Income taxes -76,639 -66,855 Profit after taxes 186,835 225,188 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 170,829 224,581 Non-controlling interests 16,006 607 186,835 225,188 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment (EBITDA) (all amounts in Euro thousands) For the nine months ended 30/9 2025 2024 Profit before impairment losses on goodwill, net finance costs and taxes 345,485 320,070 Depreciation and amortization 128,089 116,925 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment (EBITDA) 473,574 436,995

Summary of Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (all amounts in Euro thousands) 30/9/2025 31/12/2024 Assets Tangible, intangible assets and goodwill 1,975,400 2,195,902 Other non-current assets 196,263 136,142 Total non-current assets 2,171,663 2,332,044 Inventories 408,567 442,186 Receivables, prepayments and other current assets 425,227 385,064 Cash, cash equivalents and bank term deposit 392,390 123,283 Total current assets 1,226,184 950,533 Total Assets 3,397,847 3,282,577 Equity and Liabilities Equity and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 1,923,650 1,787,064 Non-controlling interests 106,660 37,449 Total equity (a) 2,030,310 1,824,513 Long-term borrowings and lease liabilities 578,848 662,196 Other non-current liabilities 256,447 258,336 Total non-current liabilities 835,295 920,532 Short-term borrowings and lease liabilities 115,231 83,135 Other current liabilities 417,011 454,397 Total current liabilities 532,242 537,532 Total liabilities (b) 1,367,537 1,458,064 Total Equity and Liabilities (a)+(b) 3,397,847 3,282,577

General Definitions Measure Definition Purpose CapEx Acquisitions/additions of property, plant and equipment, right of use assets, investment property and intangible assets Allows management to monitor the capital expenditure EBITDA Profit before impairment losses on goodwill, net finance costs and taxes plus depreciation, amortization and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and amortization of government grants Provides a measure of operating profitability that is comparable among reportable segments consistently Net debt Sum of long-term borrowings and lease liabilities, plus short-term borrowings and lease liabilities (collectively gross debt), minus cash, cash equivalents and bank term deposits Allows management to monitor the indebtedness NPAT Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent Provides a measure of total profitability that is comparable over time Operating free cash flow Net cash generated from operating activities plus interest received, minus interest and other related charges paid Measures the capability of the Group in turning profit into cash through the management of net cash flow from operating activities and net interest and other related charges paid Profit before impairment losses on goodwill, net finance costs and taxes Profit before income tax, share of gain or loss of associates and joint ventures, net finance costs, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and impairment losses on goodwill Provides a measure of operating profitability that is comparable over time

