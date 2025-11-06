DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.5314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85825479 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN LEI Code: 54930057GPC45FBFHH48 Sequence No.: 407390 EQS News ID: 2225032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 06, 2025 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)