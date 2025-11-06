Innovations in EBOS components can drive big savings for large-scale PV projects, according to Bob Slack, Chief Technology Officer with Voltage Energy. He notes the important role of EBOS across all project stages.Can you explain how the EBOS fits into the lifecycle for a utility-scale PV project? Bob: Electrical Balance of Systems (EBOS) components are embedded across all stages of utility-scale PV projects, design, construction, operation, and refurbishment, directly influencing reliability, profitability, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). In the design stage, early integration of EBOS ...

