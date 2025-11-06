Expereo, the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) provider that connects people, places and things anywhere, today announces the appointment of Noel Hamill as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), a strategic hire to accelerate the company's growth strategy.

Noel Hamill

Hamill joins Expereo with over two decades of marketing leadership experience across global SaaS businesses and consumer brands, including EE and Ladbrokes, PG Forsta and most recently parcelLab, where he served as CMO.

In his new role, Hamill will report directly to Ben Elms, CEO, and lead Expereo's global marketing strategy with a sharp focus on driving growth, expanding market share, and scaling customer acquisition across enterprise and wholesale segments. His appointment underscores Expereo's commitment to strengthening its brand presence and accelerating adoption of its expereoOne NaaS platform worldwide.

With extensive international experience spanning Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe, Hamill brings a deep understanding of diverse markets and customer dynamics.

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, says: "I am very pleased to welcome Noel to the Expereo team. He has an exceptional track record in developing and executing marketing strategies that drive revenue growth. His strategic mindset and global experience will be invaluable as we scale our business and elevate our brand. I look forward to working closely with him as we accelerate the next phase of our growth plan."

Noel Hamill, Chief Marketing Officer at Expereo, says: "I am delighted to join Expereo at such an exciting stage in the company's growth journey. Its vision for innovation and exceptional customer experience is compelling, and I look forward to helping amplify that story on a global scale. Together with the global marketing team, I am excited to expand enterprise and wholesale customer opportunities worldwide, accelerate adoption of expereoOne, and further strengthen our market position."

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

