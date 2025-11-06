Defence Holdings Plc - Oracle and Defence Technologies Collaborate to Deliver AI Innovation

Oracle and Defence Technologies Collaborate to Deliver AI Innovation for Global Defence and National Security Customers

Defence Holdings PLC, the UK's first listed software-led defence company, today announces a collaboration framework betweenDefence Technologies and Oracle to provide access to sovereign cloud and AI solutions for global defence and national security customers. Customers will be able to deploy Defence Technologies' applications across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enabling them to stay ahead of adversaries and benefit from the latest innovations, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Defence Technologies, a partnership between Defence Holdings PLC and Whitespace, a member of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem , provides a dedicated platform to develop, integrate, and launch sovereign AI-enabled defence software products. By collaborating with Oracle to deploy its solutions on OCI, Defence Technologies can deliver its sovereign AI solutions at scale.

"Our strategy is clear: take the world's most trusted hyperscale platforms and build sovereign AI products directly on top of them," said Andy McCartney, Chief Technology Officer, Defence Holdings."This Oracle and Defence Technologies collaboration demonstrates how we can align scale, operating systems, and sovereign applications to deliver capability throughout the UK, NATO, and allied nations."

With OCI, Defence Technologies will be able to deploy its sovereign AI solutions across Oracle's distributed cloud, including Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer Isolated, and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, as well as benefit from Oracle's sovereign AI solutions. This will enable defence organisations to innovate and implement AI solutions without compromising security or performance.

"Oracle is committed to ensuring its cloud can support the most demanding missions in defence and national security," said Jason Rees, Senior Vice President, Technology Engineering, Oracle EMEA. "Through our newly launched Defense Ecosystem, we are creating an environment where sovereign innovation can scale. This collaboration with Defence Technologies provides an immediate proof point, showing how founding members, like Whitespace, are already leveraging the program to deliver sovereign AI capabilities across allied nations."



About Defence Holdings/Defence Technologies



Defence Technologies is the strategic partnership between Defence Holdings PLC, the UK's first listed software-led defence company, and Whitespace, focused on delivering sovereign defence AI and advanced technology solutions to national security customers.

