GPO Plus, Inc. Increases Revenue Nearly 6X Since Entering the DSD Market, Now Scaling Phase Toward National Expansion

From $1.1M to a $6.3M Run Rate in About Two and a Half (2.5) Years.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, announced today that its annualized revenue run rate has reached approximately $6.3 million, marking nearly a 6x increase since entering the DSD market in April 2023 through the acquisition of Betterment Retail Solutions.

At the time of acquisition, Betterment generated roughly $1.08 million in annual revenue. Since then, GPOX has transformed its operations through its proprietary PRISM+AI technology integration, margin expansion, and market diversification, achieving a 483%revenue increase and, as previously reported, improving gross operational margins from 15% to 28%. This growth reflects strong execution and operational discipline as the company reaches a pivotal inflection point, transitioning from regional distribution to a scalable, nationwide platform.

Scaling for the Next Phase of Growth

With its foundation now firmly established, GPOX is focused on accelerating expansion through multiple strategic initiatives designed to extend its reach, deepen market penetration, and increase average sales per store. The Company's next milestone target is 1,500 active retail partners, while simultaneously working to increase monthly sales per store from approximately $1,000 to over $2,000 through the introduction of new product lines, private-label expansion, and enhanced sales channels.

New initiatives include the rollout of national product programs, an expanding Las Vegas-based call center enabling capital-light nationwide sales via drop-shipping, and the launch of regional "DISTRO+Cash + Carry" hubs transforming warehouse infrastructure into profit centers. Together, these programs position GPOX for scalable growth with minimal incremental overhead.

CEO Engagement + Strategic Partnerships

Chief Executive Officer Brett H. Pojunis has been highly active, engaging with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners across the country, including recent speaking appearances in New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas. These efforts have already sparked promising collaborations and new product partnerships that will drive further expansion.

Technology Advantage: PRISM+ Platform

At the center of GPOX's growth strategy is PRISM+, its proprietary AI-driven logistics and inventory management platform. PRISM+ streamlines routing, forecasting, and inventory control, improving delivery efficiency while supporting scalable operations across GPOX's "Mini Hub + Regional Hub" network. The platform also powers the DISTRO+Wholesale Portal, giving retailers and independent sales organizations (ISOs) real-time access to inventory, pricing, and order management.

Niche Focus and Margin Expansion

GPOX is addressing one of the largest inefficiencies in the U.S. convenience store industry, where 63% of 152,000+ locations are independently owned single-store operators. This fragmented segment, representing 15%-20% of high-margin lifestyle and specialty products often overlooked by major distributors, accounts for more than $50 billion in annual retail sales. By solving these supply chain challenges through its AI-driven DSD model, GPOX is consolidating this overlooked market and providing independent retailers access to best-in-class products, pricing, and service.

Strategic Partnership with SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

GPOX's partnership with SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG ) expands its reach into new markets by integrating GPOX's growing product catalog with SurgePays' 10,000+ retail network and national sales force. This partnership represents a capital-efficient way to rapidly scale GPOX's retail footprint and enhance recurring revenue.

Looking Ahead

With its systems, infrastructure, and partnerships in place, GPOX is entering a new phase of accelerated national growth. Management believes the Company's proven model, expanding technology stack, and multi-channel sales network position GPOX to become the leading nationwide DSD distributor serving convenience stores, gas stations, and specialty retailers across America.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

