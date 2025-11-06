Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MOTHER VEGETABLE Token (MVT) at 11:00 on November 11, 2025 (UTC). Users will be able to access the MVT/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mvt_usdt.

MVT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/272886_c8b75472b4d7db48_001full.jpg

About MOTHER VEGETABLE

MOTHER VEGETABLE Token (MVT) powers the Mother Vegetable Project, an Earth Regeneration initiative designed to restore the planet's health through large-scale algae-based production systems. Inspired by Earth's earliest life form from 3.5 billion years ago, the project re-creates "Mother Vegetable" - a bioengineered algae organism capable of absorbing CO2 at roughly 700 times the rate of natural grass while producing oxygen around the clock.

Each facility operates 24/7 to generate high-value outputs such as superfoods, natural medicines, eco-materials, clean energy, and renewable fuels. By scaling globally, the project aims to create a positive feedback loop: more facilities lead to greater CO2 reduction, biodiversity restoration, and sustainable growth.

Supported by Algae International Berhad (AIB), which has led algae research since 2007 and operates more than 70 sites in eight countries, the project has already demonstrated commercial feasibility through its pilot plant in Malaysia. Through blockchain verification, Mother Vegetable enables decentralized participation in CO2 reduction, allowing contributors to track and prove their environmental impact transparently.

Core Components

The Mother Vegetable ecosystem consists of four key pillars.

First, a decentralized environmental infrastructure records and verifies global CO2 absorption using blockchain technology.

Second, a multi-sector expansion model channels algae-based production into eight industrial domains, including pharmaceuticals, bioplastics, aquaculture, agriculture, biomass energy, food, FMCG, and clean fuels.

Third, a proof-of-impact mechanism transforms verified CO2 absorption data into NFTs, giving users tradable evidence of contribution.

Finally, each facility integrates solar and bioenergy systems to achieve autonomous, sustainable operations.

Tokenomics

The MOTHER VEGETABLE Token (MVT) follows an ERC-20 standard on the Ethereum blockchain, with a total supply of ten billion tokens (10,000,000,000). The contract address is 0x33a4bCb4e941dD13439A8F4F723580927c6D9800.

Token allocation is structured as follows: 10% is dedicated to IEO sales for public fundraising, 5% is reserved for the development and operations team, another 5% is allocated to advisors and strategic partners, and the remaining 80% serves as a reserve fund for future expansion and research.

Funds raised from the IEO will support the construction and global rollout of algae-based facilities. All IEO tokens are subject to a six-month lock-up period to ensure long-term stability.

Token Utility

The MVT token serves multiple roles within the ecosystem. It functions as a fundraising medium for new facility development, a staking asset that allows holders to earn NFTs linked to verified CO2 absorption data, and a governance tool enabling community participation in sustainability decisions. In addition, MVT can be used to trade CO2-linked NFTs on partnered marketplaces, turning environmental impact into a liquid and measurable asset.

Roadmap Highlights

The project's development roadmap unfolds in three main phases. The first phase focuses on foundational achievements, including the completion of the Malaysian pilot plant and verification of algae-based carbon absorption efficiency. The second phase centers on global expansion, establishing new sites across ASEAN and Japan, securing academic and governmental collaborations. The third phase will introduce technological enhancements such as blockchain-based verification systems, proof-of-impact NFT issuance, and AI optimization for energy efficiency and production.

Learn More about MOTHER VEGETABLE

Website: https://www.mothervegetable.org

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272886

SOURCE: LBank