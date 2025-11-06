CCTV+: CMG launches 3 specialized FAST channels, reaching 200 million global viewers

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Global Television Network (CGTN), China Media Group (CMG)'s international arm, officially launched three specialized channels on free advert-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms on Thursday, offering up a variety of programming to global viewers.

The newly launched channels -- CGTN Global Biz, China Travel and Discovering China -- will be broadcast 24/7 across 15 major international FAST platforms, reaching nearly 200 million viewers worldwide. It marks a crucial step as CMG explores new business formats in the expansion of its international communications strategy.

The channels were launched at the Global South Media Partners Mechanism Inauguration Meeting and the 13th Global Video Media Forum (VMF), which opened in the ancient city of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Thursday.

The three new channels will focus on delivering specific content that meets the demands of overseas audiences.

The CGTN Global Biz channel aims to establish a round-the-clock financial information service platform. Featuring real-time financial news, market analysis, and in-depth interviews, it will help global viewers decode China's latest economic policies and market trends.

The China Travel channel seeks to spotlight China's tourism and lifestyle trends, serving as a window for the world to better understand the vibrant cultural offerings in today's China.

The Discovering China channel will showcase a selection of documentaries that reflect the achievements of Chinese modernization and highlight exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, presenting a panoramic view of China's development journey alongside the country's cultural charm.

According to CGTN, the three channels will air six hours of original programming each day, which will be broadcast in a daily loop, with the content coming from the organization's high-quality production resources.

Since 2023, CGTN has been working on advancing the FAST medium and has already promoted the CGTN English Channel and Documentary Channel on leading global FAST platforms.

As an emerging and fast-growing business format in the global television market in recent years, FAST TV features specialized content, recognizable branding, accessible programming and operational support via advertisements.

