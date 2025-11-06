Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2025

Strong third quarter with earnings growth of 25 percent, of which 6 percent organic

1 July-30 September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,129m (3,597), up 15 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 383m (306), up 25 percent, of which 6 percent was organic growth.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.3 percent (8.5).

EBIT amounted to SEK 242m (212), and profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 146m (81).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.14).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 66.5 percent (66.3).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 439m (223).

Asker signed four acquisition agreements during the quarter: Dartin (Czech Republic), Finmed Group (France), HNC (UK) and Oudshoorn (Netherlands).

1 January-30 September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 12,111m (10,722), up 13 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,125m (956), up 18 percent, of which 6 percent was organic growth.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.3 percent (8.9).

EBIT amounted to SEK 728m (679) and profit for the period amounted to SEK 374m (268).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.91 (0.50).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 66.5 percent (66.3).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 760m (768).

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"Strong earnings growth of 25 percent, of which 6 percent organic, driven by our "twin engine". The organic business continues to grow at a healthy pace, and we have also welcomed additional high-quality companies, strengthening the Group and giving us a platform in France. We have never had such an exciting pipeline of new acquisition candidates."

