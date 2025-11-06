Solar A/S: No. 11 2025 EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to DKK 296m

Q3 revenue was at the lower end of our expectations, and gross profit margin was below. Initially, we expected the market to recover in late 2025. However, this has not materialised to the extent that we expected. Consequently, we refine our guidance to DKK 12.0bn in revenue (previously DKK 11.75bn-12.25bn) and DKK 460m in EBITDA (previously DKK 450m-510m).

CEO Jens Andersen says:

"While our Q3 results were at the low end of expectations, our commitment to long-term value creation remains unchanged. The signing of an agreement to acquire Sonepar Norge, the construction of our new state-of-the-art logistics centre in Sweden, and our continued investment in the digital transformation journey are all strategic milestones. These initiatives make up the foundation for sustainable growth and earnings across our markets."

Financial highlights (DKK million) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 Revenue 2,815 2,860 9,056 8,990 EBITDA* 110 202 296 427 Cash flow from operating activities 64 -196 -20 13 Financial ratios (%) Organic growth adj. for number of working days -2.1 -5.3 1.0 -9.4 EBITDA margin 3.9 7.1 3.3 4.7 Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM) 15.2 16.8 15.2 16.8 Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times 3.4 2.7 3.4 2.7 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 4.4 6.8 4.4 6.8

* When adjusted for non-recurring income and costs, the underlying EBITDA for Q3 amounted to DKK 116m (Q3 2024: DKK 165m) and the underlying EBITDA for Q1-Q3 amounted to DKK 361m (Q1-Q3 2024: DKK 415m).

Guidance 2025

Refinement Previous Revenue (DKK million) Approx. 12,000 11,750-12,250 EBITDA (DKK million) Approx. 460 450-510 Organic growth Approx. -0.5% -4% to 0% EBITDA margin Approx. 3.8% 3.8% to 4.2%





Events after the reporting period

Solar has signed an agreement for Solar Norge to acquire 100% of Sonepar Norge, see announcement no. 9 dated 22 October 2025.

Audio webcast and teleconference today

The presentation of Quarterly Report Q3 2025 will be made in English on 6 November 2025 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted as an audio webcast and will be available at www.solar.eu. Participation will be possible via teleconference.

Access to the webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uthsswet

Participate in the teleconference to ask questions

If you want to participate in the teleconference, please register in advance by using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI29ac9979b1a04243b27a81da13a8be74

When you have registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique personal pin.

Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.