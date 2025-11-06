Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc Business Review Q1-Q3 2025: Order intake and adjusted operating profit increased by double digits in Q3

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 7 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 9:00 EET
Order intake and adjusted operating profit increased by double digits in Q3
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.
July-September 2025 in brief
- Order intake increased by 27.8% to EUR 26.9 million (Q3 2024: 21.0)
- Revenue was stable at EUR 24.1 million (24.6)
- Operating profit was EUR 0.4 million (0.6) and operating profit margin 1.8% (2.5%)
- Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 0.9 million (0.7) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.9% (2.9%)
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.00 (-0.02)
January-September 2025 in brief
- Order intake increased by 18.2% to EUR 89.9 million (Q1-Q3 2024: 76.1)
- Revenue was stable at EUR 74.2 million (74.5)
- Operating profit was EUR 1.3 million (1.2) and operating profit margin 1.8% (1.6%)
- Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 2.7 million (1.5) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.7% (2.0%)
- Earnings per share was EUR -0.05 (-0.03)
Guidance for the full year 2025 (unchanged)
Exel Composites expects revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024. (Published on 14 February 2025)
President and CEO Paul Sohlberg:
We advanced on all fronts in the third quarter - both commercially, operationally, and strategically - turning customer demand into a stronger order book while ramping capacity to support growth.
Exel's order intake grew by 27.8% to EUR 26.9 million in the third quarter, outpacing revenue of EUR 24.1 million, which was stable year on year due to customer delivery phasing. Adjusted operating profit improved to EUR 0.9 million, corresponding to a 3.8% margin, up by 31% year on year. Our order backlog increased to EUR 49.2 million, 61% higher than a year ago, supporting our growth for the coming quarters. This progress is as anticipated: we are about to complete our strategy's stabilization and profitability phase and continue working closely with customers to build for the growth phase.
In the quarter, we saw market activity develop favorably in line with our chosen customer industries: Energy remained strong, while Buildings & Infrastructure and Transportation showed good demand. We also experienced continued activity in defense-related applications where composites deliver low weight and high durability.
Operational execution delivering results
Operational execution advanced across both business units. Industrial Solutions began commercial shipments from our new India factory in September and will continue increasing volumes, thus improving proximity and cost-to-serve for wind customers and strengthening our global supply chain. In Engineered Solutions business unit, we advanced multiple new customer engagements and continued the planned transfer of product families from the closed Belgium site. In relation to these activities, our third quarter earnings reflect closure-related items from the Belgium site where operations stopped in March 2025. The process following the closure is ongoing and approaching completion. We will continue to manage the transition carefully while maintaining delivery performance and quality.
Our renewed operational model continues to produce results, as reflected in our improved profitability. We operate with fewer sites following our ongoing network optimization and are seeing increased utilization rates in the remaining footprint. As a result, adjusted operating profit was higher year on year even with revenue broadly in line with last year.
Operating cash flow was negative in this quarter, reflecting a build-up in working capital tied to our larger order backlog, India ramp-up and delivery scheduling. We expect our operating cash flow and working capital efficiency both to improve as we grow, while total working capital is expected to increase as revenue grows.
Strategic deals strengthen our position
During the third quarter, we achieved notable customer milestones. In Energy customer industry, a large purchase order for composite conductor cores from De Angeli Prodotti was prepared during the period and received after the period. In Buildings & Infrastructure customer industry, we secured a deal with long-standing customer KONE for increased UltraRope® deliveries.
Conductor cores is a growing application for composites as they offer superior properties compared to traditional materials. Composite cores allow the transmission line to carry more current, waste less energy, and sag less while achieving longer spans - letting utilities to add capacity on existing lines without rebuilding. Similarly, UltraRope®'s carbon-fiber core replaces steel, improving the energy efficiency of elevators in high-rise applications. These composite solutions are perfect examples of how Exel combines specialized engineering with industrial-scale manufacturing to deliver consistent quality in demanding applications.
Turning to growth ahead of expectations
Going forward, our strategic priorities are clear. We will continue working on securing growth from existing and new customers, build the order book and convert it efficiently, thus utilizing our capacity optimally, and deepen partnerships where Exel's engineering improves our customers' business.
With the strategic customer deals in place, wind programs now shipping from India, and operational programs on track, we are busy accelerating towards 2026 while completing this year in line with our full-year 2025 guidance framework. I want to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued trust, and the entire Exel team for their focused and committed work.
Consolidated key figures
Q3
Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q4
EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
2024
Revenue
24,094
24,585
-2.0
74,181
74,539
-0.5
99,614
Operating profit
438
620
-29.4
1,323
1,224
8.1
-2,853
% of revenue
1.8
2.5
1.8
1.6
-2.9
Adjusted operating profit 1)
928
707
31.2
2,739
1,526
79.4
1,704
% of revenue
3.9
2.9
3.7
2.0
1.7
EBITDA
1,623
2,189
-25.9
5,087
5,699
-10.7
4,246
Adjusted EBITDA 1)
2,113
2,276
-7.2
6,503
6,001
8
7,624
Profit before tax
-435
-1,769
75.4
-5,603
-1,541
-263.6
-3,778
Profit for the period
-508
-1,824
72.1
-5,641
-1,850
-205.0
-5,027
Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest
-333
-1,730
80.7
-5,123
-1,600
-220.3
-4,663
% of revenue
-1.4
-7.0
-6.9
-2.1
-4.7
Shareholders' equity
28,334
36,726
-22.9
28,334
36,726
-22.9
32,337
Interest-bearing liabilities
34,724
31,266
11.1
34,724
31,266
11.1
30,414
Cash and cash equivalents
6,763
10,697
-36.8
6,763
10,697
-36.8
10,904
Net interest-bearing liabilities
27,961
20,569
35.9
27,961
20,569
35.9
19,509
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2)
3.4
3.4
0.3
3.4
3.4
0.3
2.6
Capital employed
63,057
67,991
-7.3
63,057
67,991
-7.3
62,751
Return on equity, %
-7.1
-19.7
63.9
-24.8
-9.1
-173.5
-20.1
Return on capital employed, %
2.9
3.7
-21.9
2.9
2.9
1.8
-4.3
Equity ratio, %
31.8
39.7
-19.8
31.8
39.7
-19.8
36.8
Net gearing, %
98.7
56.0
76.2
98.7
56.0
76.2
60.3
Net cash flow from operating activities
-1,880
-2,308
-18.6
-5,710
-1,314
334.5
581
Net cash flow from investing activities
-269
-701
-61.6
-2,194
-1,557
40.9
-2,595
Capital expenditure
551
801
-31.2
2,454
1,616
51.8
2,658
% of revenue
2.3
3.3
3.3
2.2
2.7
Research and development costs
883
821
7.5
2,816
2,817
-0.1
3,738
% of revenue
3.7
3.3
3.8
3.8
3.8
Order intake
26,883
21,043
27.8
89,914
76,061
18.2
104,872
Order backlog
49,195
30,557
61.0
49,195
30,557
61.0
34,177
Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR
0.00
-0.02
80.6
-0.05
-0.03
-49.7
-0.07
Equity per share, EUR
0.27
0.34
-21.59
0.27
0.73
-63.62
0.49
Average share price, EUR
0.39
0.34
11.70
0.36
0.47
-23.40
0.40
Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3)
105,654
106,470
-1
105,894
49,507
114
63,729
Employees, average
626
616
1.6
625
620
0.8
632
Employees, end of period
628
616
1.9
628
616
1.9
637
1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals
2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA
3) Exel's rights issue completed in June 2024 increased the total number of shares from 11,896,843 to 106,728,395. Average number of shares excludes shares held by the company.
Revenue by business unit
Q3
Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q4
EUR thousand
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
2024
Engineered Solutions BU
19,651
20,008
-1.8
60,941
61,487
-0.9
82,485
Industrial Solutions BU
4,439
4,567
-2.8
13,227
13,041
1.4
17,109
Other
4
10
-56.3
13
12
5.4
19
Total
24,094
24,585
-2.0
74,181
74,539
-0.5
99,614
Revenue by customer industry
Q3
Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q4
EUR thousand
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
2024
Buildings and infrastructure
4,889
5,715
-14.4
14,841
16,171
-8.2
21,502
Industrial
3,057
3,779
-19.1
10,817
11,404
-5.1
15,588
Energy
5,223
4,931
5.9
15,591
14,812
5.3
20,923
Transportation
4,564
3,956
15.4
14,298
12,970
10.2
17,391
Other
6,361
6,204
2.5
18,634
19,182
-2.9
24,210
Total
24,094
24,585
-2.0
74,181
74,539
-0.5
99,614
Vantaa, 6 November 2025
Exel Composites Plc
Board of Directors
