Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc Business Review Q1-Q3 2025: Order intake and adjusted operating profit increased by double digits in Q3

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 7 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 9:00 EET

Order intake and adjusted operating profit increased by double digits in Q3

This release is a summary of Exel Composites' business review for January-September 2025. The complete publication is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/publications/

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

July-September 2025 in brief

Order intake increased by 27.8% to EUR 26.9 million (Q3 2024: 21.0)

Revenue was stable at EUR 24.1 million (24.6)

Operating profit was EUR 0.4 million (0.6) and operating profit margin 1.8% (2.5%)

Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 0.9 million (0.7) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.9% (2.9%)

Earnings per share was EUR 0.00 (-0.02)

January-September 2025 in brief

Order intake increased by 18.2% to EUR 89.9 million (Q1-Q3 2024: 76.1)

Revenue was stable at EUR 74.2 million (74.5)

Operating profit was EUR 1.3 million (1.2) and operating profit margin 1.8% (1.6%)

Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 2.7 million (1.5) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.7% (2.0%)

Earnings per share was EUR -0.05 (-0.03)

Guidance for the full year 2025 (unchanged)

Exel Composites expects revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024. (Published on 14 February 2025)

President and CEO Paul Sohlberg:

We advanced on all fronts in the third quarter - both commercially, operationally, and strategically - turning customer demand into a stronger order book while ramping capacity to support growth.

Exel's order intake grew by 27.8% to EUR 26.9 million in the third quarter, outpacing revenue of EUR 24.1 million, which was stable year on year due to customer delivery phasing. Adjusted operating profit improved to EUR 0.9 million, corresponding to a 3.8% margin, up by 31% year on year. Our order backlog increased to EUR 49.2 million, 61% higher than a year ago, supporting our growth for the coming quarters. This progress is as anticipated: we are about to complete our strategy's stabilization and profitability phase and continue working closely with customers to build for the growth phase.

In the quarter, we saw market activity develop favorably in line with our chosen customer industries: Energy remained strong, while Buildings & Infrastructure and Transportation showed good demand. We also experienced continued activity in defense-related applications where composites deliver low weight and high durability.

Operational execution delivering results

Operational execution advanced across both business units. Industrial Solutions began commercial shipments from our new India factory in September and will continue increasing volumes, thus improving proximity and cost-to-serve for wind customers and strengthening our global supply chain. In Engineered Solutions business unit, we advanced multiple new customer engagements and continued the planned transfer of product families from the closed Belgium site. In relation to these activities, our third quarter earnings reflect closure-related items from the Belgium site where operations stopped in March 2025. The process following the closure is ongoing and approaching completion. We will continue to manage the transition carefully while maintaining delivery performance and quality.

Our renewed operational model continues to produce results, as reflected in our improved profitability. We operate with fewer sites following our ongoing network optimization and are seeing increased utilization rates in the remaining footprint. As a result, adjusted operating profit was higher year on year even with revenue broadly in line with last year.

Operating cash flow was negative in this quarter, reflecting a build-up in working capital tied to our larger order backlog, India ramp-up and delivery scheduling. We expect our operating cash flow and working capital efficiency both to improve as we grow, while total working capital is expected to increase as revenue grows.

Strategic deals strengthen our position

During the third quarter, we achieved notable customer milestones. In Energy customer industry, a large purchase order for composite conductor cores from De Angeli Prodotti was prepared during the period and received after the period. In Buildings & Infrastructure customer industry, we secured a deal with long-standing customer KONE for increased UltraRope® deliveries.

Conductor cores is a growing application for composites as they offer superior properties compared to traditional materials. Composite cores allow the transmission line to carry more current, waste less energy, and sag less while achieving longer spans - letting utilities to add capacity on existing lines without rebuilding. Similarly, UltraRope®'s carbon-fiber core replaces steel, improving the energy efficiency of elevators in high-rise applications. These composite solutions are perfect examples of how Exel combines specialized engineering with industrial-scale manufacturing to deliver consistent quality in demanding applications.

Turning to growth ahead of expectations

Going forward, our strategic priorities are clear. We will continue working on securing growth from existing and new customers, build the order book and convert it efficiently, thus utilizing our capacity optimally, and deepen partnerships where Exel's engineering improves our customers' business.

With the strategic customer deals in place, wind programs now shipping from India, and operational programs on track, we are busy accelerating towards 2026 while completing this year in line with our full-year 2025 guidance framework. I want to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued trust, and the entire Exel team for their focused and committed work.

Consolidated key figures

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Revenue 24,094 24,585 -2.0 74,181 74,539 -0.5 99,614 Operating profit 438 620 -29.4 1,323 1,224 8.1 -2,853 % of revenue 1.8 2.5 1.8 1.6 -2.9 Adjusted operating profit 1) 928 707 31.2 2,739 1,526 79.4 1,704 % of revenue 3.9 2.9 3.7 2.0 1.7 EBITDA 1,623 2,189 -25.9 5,087 5,699 -10.7 4,246 Adjusted EBITDA 1) 2,113 2,276 -7.2 6,503 6,001 8 7,624 Profit before tax -435 -1,769 75.4 -5,603 -1,541 -263.6 -3,778 Profit for the period -508 -1,824 72.1 -5,641 -1,850 -205.0 -5,027 Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest -333 -1,730 80.7 -5,123 -1,600 -220.3 -4,663 % of revenue -1.4 -7.0 -6.9 -2.1 -4.7 Shareholders' equity 28,334 36,726 -22.9 28,334 36,726 -22.9 32,337 Interest-bearing liabilities 34,724 31,266 11.1 34,724 31,266 11.1 30,414 Cash and cash equivalents 6,763 10,697 -36.8 6,763 10,697 -36.8 10,904 Net interest-bearing liabilities 27,961 20,569 35.9 27,961 20,569 35.9 19,509 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2) 3.4 3.4 0.3 3.4 3.4 0.3 2.6 Capital employed 63,057 67,991 -7.3 63,057 67,991 -7.3 62,751 Return on equity, % -7.1 -19.7 63.9 -24.8 -9.1 -173.5 -20.1 Return on capital employed, % 2.9 3.7 -21.9 2.9 2.9 1.8 -4.3 Equity ratio, % 31.8 39.7 -19.8 31.8 39.7 -19.8 36.8 Net gearing, % 98.7 56.0 76.2 98.7 56.0 76.2 60.3 Net cash flow from operating activities -1,880 -2,308 -18.6 -5,710 -1,314 334.5 581 Net cash flow from investing activities -269 -701 -61.6 -2,194 -1,557 40.9 -2,595 Capital expenditure 551 801 -31.2 2,454 1,616 51.8 2,658 % of revenue 2.3 3.3 3.3 2.2 2.7 Research and development costs 883 821 7.5 2,816 2,817 -0.1 3,738 % of revenue 3.7 3.3 3.8 3.8 3.8 Order intake 26,883 21,043 27.8 89,914 76,061 18.2 104,872 Order backlog 49,195 30,557 61.0 49,195 30,557 61.0 34,177 Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR 0.00 -0.02 80.6 -0.05 -0.03 -49.7 -0.07 Equity per share, EUR 0.27 0.34 -21.59 0.27 0.73 -63.62 0.49 Average share price, EUR 0.39 0.34 11.70 0.36 0.47 -23.40 0.40 Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3) 105,654 106,470 -1 105,894 49,507 114 63,729 Employees, average 626 616 1.6 625 620 0.8 632 Employees, end of period 628 616 1.9 628 616 1.9 637

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals

2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA

3) Exel's rights issue completed in June 2024 increased the total number of shares from 11,896,843 to 106,728,395. Average number of shares excludes shares held by the company.

Revenue by business unit

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Engineered Solutions BU 19,651 20,008 -1.8 60,941 61,487 -0.9 82,485 Industrial Solutions BU 4,439 4,567 -2.8 13,227 13,041 1.4 17,109 Other 4 10 -56.3 13 12 5.4 19 Total 24,094 24,585 -2.0 74,181 74,539 -0.5 99,614

Revenue by customer industry

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Buildings and infrastructure 4,889 5,715 -14.4 14,841 16,171 -8.2 21,502 Industrial 3,057 3,779 -19.1 10,817 11,404 -5.1 15,588 Energy 5,223 4,931 5.9 15,591 14,812 5.3 20,923 Transportation 4,564 3,956 15.4 14,298 12,970 10.2 17,391 Other 6,361 6,204 2.5 18,634 19,182 -2.9 24,210 Total 24,094 24,585 -2.0 74,181 74,539 -0.5 99,614

Vantaa, 6 November 2025

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Financial results briefing

We invite investors, analysts, and media to join our online results briefing today at 1:00 p.m. EET, presented by President and CEO Paul Sohlberg and CFO Mikko Rummukainen. The session will be held in English.

More information:

Lauri Haavisto, Investor Relations Director

investor@exelcomposites.com

+358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.