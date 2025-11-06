SSHT S&T Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Plan to Transition to NASDAQ Main Board and Advance eSIM Commercialization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / SSHT S&T Group Ltd. (the "Company"), a technology-driven enterprise specializing in wireless communications and intelligent connectivity, today announced a strategic initiative to transition to the NASDAQ Main Board as part of its global expansion roadmap. This transition aligns with the Company's long-term vision of integrating innovation in wireless communication with the capital market ecosystem to accelerate sustainable growth.

Advancing eSIM Commercialization in Key Global Markets

SSHT is leveraging its expertise in wireless systems, IoT integration, and enterprise-level connectivity to drive the commercialization of eSIM technology across sectors such as smart mobility, industrial IoT, and fleet management. The Company is actively developing scalable, secure, and interoperable architecture for eSIM deployment, laying the foundation for the next generation of wireless infrastructure across emerging markets.

Accelerating Global Expansion via NASDAQ Main Board Transition

The Company is actively advancing its plan to transition to the NASDAQ Main Board, aiming to unlock broader institutional investor access, enhance global market visibility, and strengthen regulatory alignment. This transition marks SSHT's evolution into a global platform positioned at the intersection of connectivity and capital innovation.

Upon successful uplisting, the Company expects to:

Expand global financing pathways

Enhance corporate governance and disclosure standards

Strengthen strategic engagement in wireless and IoT sectors

Create long-term value for shareholders through diversified growth channels

Forward Outlook

SSHT remains committed to advancing wireless communication innovation while utilizing capital markets as a strategic avenue for scaling business growth. The Company plans to increase its international footprint by expanding eSIM applications, investing in R&D, and advancing intelligent connectivity across sectors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about SSHT S&T Group Ltd.'s business outlook, plans for NASDAQ transition, expected financial performance, strategic partnerships, market opportunities, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and may differ materially due to various economic, technological, and regulatory risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Profile

SSHT S&T Group Ltd. is a technology-focused company specializing in wireless communication systems, IoT connectivity, and intelligent data integration. Formerly known as Wireless Data Solutions, Inc., the Company has evolved into a platform that integrates advanced communication technology with capital market strategy, empowering global enterprise transformation through scalable, connected systems.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations Department

SSHT S&T Group Ltd.

Email: ssht.ir.global@gmail.com

Phone: +61 424 568 901

Contact: Jianguo Geng, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: SSHT S&T Group Ltd

