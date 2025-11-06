Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Frederic de Blieck to Country Manager, Belgium, in addition to his current role as Head of Executive Professional (E&P) Lines, Belgium.

"Frederic has demonstrated both the excellent capabilities and strong character we value in our team and our leaders," said Louis du Ché, Country Manager, France. "His appointment reflects our commitment to building the finest insurance business in Belgium, grounded in strong character, profitable growth, and long-term partnerships with customers and brokers. I'm especially proud of the team who helped us take the strategic leap into Belgium their belief in our vision and tireless support have been instrumental in launching and expanding our operations. Frederic has been a key part of that journey, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow our presence and deliver BHSI's hallmark protection and service."

Frederic joined BHSI in 2022 as Head of E&P Lines and has nearly two decades of insurance industry experience, with deep expertise in financial lines. He is based in Brussels and can be reached at frederic.deblieck@bhspecialty.com. In his new role as Country Manager, Frederic succeeds and will report to Louis du Ché, Country Manager, BHSI in France.

BHSI in Belgium offers a full line of property, casualty and executive professional lines as well as multinational programs backed by BHSI's financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT commitment.

