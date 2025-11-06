DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 274.3453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51283286 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 407410 EQS News ID: 2225148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2225148&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)