Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
WKN: A0JM3V | ISIN: EE3100039496 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
06.11.25 | 11:58
0,642 Euro
-0,85 % -0,006
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDECON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDECON AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6230,66011:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 07:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordecon: 2025 III quarter and 9 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Compared to the optimistic estimates at the beginning of the year, the economic growth forecast for 2025 has become increasingly modest. Estonia's economic growth continues at a slow pace, with the latest forecasts estimating annual growth at 0.6%. The construction market shows signs of stabilisation, but the sector's recovery remains very slow and uneven.
The Buildings segment accounts for 80% of the Group's total revenue, and there has been no significant change in the revenue distribution between segments compared to the same period last year. The decrease in revenue compared to the same period in 2024 was primarily affected by an approximately 21% decline in the volume of the Buildings segment. Revenue in the Infrastructure segment remained essentially at the same level. During the reporting period, the Group signed a substantial volume of new contracts, the impact of which on revenue will materialise over a longer timeframe.
The Group's gross profit margin was 6.7% and operating profitability 3.2%. Net profit for the reporting period was mainly affected by an exchange loss resulting from the weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the euro.
On an annual basis, i.e., compared to 30 September 2024, the Group's order book increased by 41%. The volume of outstanding work increased in both the Buildings and Infrastructure segments. A significant share of the order book consists of work to be performed in 2026 and 2027.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'00030 September 202531 December 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents8,0838,195
Trade and other receivables44,28929,449
Prepayments3,2613,543
Inventories25,50028,091
Total current assets81,13369,278
Non-current assets
Other investments7777
Trade and other receivables11,20210,681
Investment property5,5175,517
Property, plant and equipment12,55313,247
Intangible assets14,92214,951
Total non-current assets44,27144,473
TOTAL ASSETS125,404113,751
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings11,75812,626
Trade payables51,30836,819
Other payables9,81410,260
Deferred income12,51912,472
Provisions8091,333
Total current liabilities86,20873,510
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings3,3955,720
Trade payables2,9555,091
Provisions3,2592,826
Total non-current liabilities9,60913,637
TOTAL LIABILITIES95,81787,147
EQUITY
Share capital14,37914,379
Own (treasury) shares(660)(660)
Share premium635635
Statutory capital reserve2,5542,554
Translation reserve4,4294,034
Retained earnings6,4844,746
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent27,82125,688
Non-controlling interests1,766916
TOTAL EQUITY29,58726,604
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY125,404113,751


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'0009M 2025Q3 20259M 2024Q3 20242024
Revenue147,66655,028178,72263,777223,925
Cost of sales(137,747)(50,559)(165,955)(58,204)(207,155)
Gross profit9,9194,46912,7675,57316,770
Marketing and distribution expenses(279)(110)(301)(129)(422)
Administrative expenses(4,758)(1,686)(5,011)(1,638)(7,878)
Other operating income70214568286
Other operating expenses(196)(36)(628)(170)(695)
Operating profit4,7562,6396,9723,7048,061
Finance income34991437120678
Finance costs(2,517)(613)(2,625)(1,079)(3,011)
Net finance costs(2,168)(522)(2,188)(959)(2,333)
Profit before tax2,5882,1174,7842,7455,728
Income tax expense00(237)0(563)
Profit for the period2,5882,1174,5472,7455,165
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations395(78)502337248
Total other comprehensive income (expense)395(78)502337248
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME2,9832,0395,0493,0825,413
Profit attributable to:
- Owners of the parent1,7381,8723,3732,3533,827
- Non-controlling interests8502451,1743921,338
Profit for the period2,5882,1174,5472,7455,165
Comprehensive income attributable to:
- Owners of the parent2,1331,7943,8752,6904,075
- Non-controlling interests8502451,1743921,338
Comprehensive income for the period2,9832,0395,0493,0825,413
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:
Basic earnings per share8.511.010.49.3
Change against the comparative period, %(22.4)%5.0%(12.8)%(9.7)%

The group's nominal labour productivity and nominal labour cost efficiency decreased year on year because the decline in revenue exceeded the decrease in staff numbers and costs.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
