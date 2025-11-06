Nordecon: 2025 III quarter and 9 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Compared to the optimistic estimates at the beginning of the year, the economic growth forecast for 2025 has become increasingly modest. Estonia's economic growth continues at a slow pace, with the latest forecasts estimating annual growth at 0.6%. The construction market shows signs of stabilisation, but the sector's recovery remains very slow and uneven.

The Buildings segment accounts for 80% of the Group's total revenue, and there has been no significant change in the revenue distribution between segments compared to the same period last year. The decrease in revenue compared to the same period in 2024 was primarily affected by an approximately 21% decline in the volume of the Buildings segment. Revenue in the Infrastructure segment remained essentially at the same level. During the reporting period, the Group signed a substantial volume of new contracts, the impact of which on revenue will materialise over a longer timeframe.

The Group's gross profit margin was 6.7% and operating profitability 3.2%. Net profit for the reporting period was mainly affected by an exchange loss resulting from the weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the euro.

On an annual basis, i.e., compared to 30 September 2024, the Group's order book increased by 41%. The volume of outstanding work increased in both the Buildings and Infrastructure segments. A significant share of the order book consists of work to be performed in 2026 and 2027.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'000 30 September 2025 31 December 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,083 8,195 Trade and other receivables 44,289 29,449 Prepayments 3,261 3,543 Inventories 25,500 28,091 Total current assets 81,133 69,278 Non-current assets Other investments 77 77 Trade and other receivables 11,202 10,681 Investment property 5,517 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 12,553 13,247 Intangible assets 14,922 14,951 Total non-current assets 44,271 44,473 TOTAL ASSETS 125,404 113,751 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 11,758 12,626 Trade payables 51,308 36,819 Other payables 9,814 10,260 Deferred income 12,519 12,472 Provisions 809 1,333 Total current liabilities 86,208 73,510 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 3,395 5,720 Trade payables 2,955 5,091 Provisions 3,259 2,826 Total non-current liabilities 9,609 13,637 TOTAL LIABILITIES 95,817 87,147 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 4,429 4,034 Retained earnings 6,484 4,746 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 27,821 25,688 Non-controlling interests 1,766 916 TOTAL EQUITY 29,587 26,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 125,404 113,751



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income



€'000 9M 2025 Q3 2025 9M 2024 Q3 2024 2024 Revenue 147,666 55,028 178,722 63,777 223,925 Cost of sales (137,747) (50,559) (165,955) (58,204) (207,155) Gross profit 9,919 4,469 12,767 5,573 16,770 Marketing and distribution expenses (279) (110) (301) (129) (422) Administrative expenses (4,758) (1,686) (5,011) (1,638) (7,878) Other operating income 70 2 145 68 286 Other operating expenses (196) (36) (628) (170) (695) Operating profit 4,756 2,639 6,972 3,704 8,061 Finance income 349 91 437 120 678 Finance costs (2,517) (613) (2,625) (1,079) (3,011) Net finance costs (2,168) (522) (2,188) (959) (2,333) Profit before tax 2,588 2,117 4,784 2,745 5,728 Income tax expense 0 0 (237) 0 (563) Profit for the period 2,588 2,117 4,547 2,745 5,165 Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 395 (78) 502 337 248 Total other comprehensive income (expense) 395 (78) 502 337 248 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,983 2,039 5,049 3,082 5,413 Profit attributable to: - Owners of the parent 1,738 1,872 3,373 2,353 3,827 - Non-controlling interests 850 245 1,174 392 1,338 Profit for the period 2,588 2,117 4,547 2,745 5,165 Comprehensive income attributable to: - Owners of the parent 2,133 1,794 3,875 2,690 4,075 - Non-controlling interests 850 245 1,174 392 1,338 Comprehensive income for the period 2,983 2,039 5,049 3,082 5,413 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share 8.5 11.0 10.4 9.3 Change against the comparative period, % (22.4)% 5.0% (12.8)% (9.7)%

The group's nominal labour productivity and nominal labour cost efficiency decreased year on year because the decline in revenue exceeded the decrease in staff numbers and costs.

