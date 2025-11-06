Anzeige
WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 11:33
55,84 Euro
+7,34 % +3,82
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,0256,1212:02
56,0056,1212:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 11:18 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2025

Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2025 and narrowed full-year outlook upwards.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - November 6, 2025. Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2025. Full-year outlook is narrowed upwards to 7-8%, previously 6-8%.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

"I am pleased with our performance in the first nine months, where we delivered 8% organic sales growth with solid profitability. Our performance was strong across all sales areas and in emerging and developed markets. We delivered 37.3% adjusted EBITDA margin, despite significant currency headwinds, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model. Following a robust nine-months performance including favorable timing in the third quarter, we indicate mid-single-digit organic sales growth for the fourth quarter and lift the bottom end of the range now expecting 7-8% for the full year. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, positioning us firmly to deliver on our 2030 targets."

Highlights of our 9M results:

- Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 8% (Q3: 6%), including the negative impact of exiting certain countries of ~1 percentage point (Q3: ~2 percentage points). Price contributed by ~1 percentage point (Q3: ~1 percentage point).

- Food & Health at 9% organic sales growth (Q3: 6%) including the negative impact of exiting certain countries of ~2 percentage points (Q3: ~5 percentage points). Planetary Health at 8% organic sales growth (Q3: 6%).

- Emerging Markets at 12% organic sales growth (Q3: 10%); Developed Markets at 6% organic sales growth (Q3: 4%).

- Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.3% (Q3: 37.1%), up by 130 bps (Q3: down by 30 bps). including significant currency headwinds. Adjusted net profit increased by 22% (Q3: 19%).

- NIBD/EBITDA at 2.0x, and free cash flow before acquisitions at EUR 668.4 million (Q3: EUR 361.3 million).
2025 outlook: Organic sales growth is now expected between 7-8% (previously 6-8%) including an indication of mid-single-digit growth in Q4 following favorable timing in Q3. Excluding the exit from certain countries, organic sales growth for the year is expected at 8-9% (previously 7-9%). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected at the lower end of the 37-38% range, including significant currency headwinds.

Media relations

Magnus Højberg Mernild
Senior Media Relation Manager
media-relations@novozymes.com
+45 51 71 78 30

Tobias Cornelius Bjorklund
Head of Investor Relations
tobb@novonesis.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
