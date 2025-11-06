The Swedish company stated that its new product was designed for use in compact, molten salt energy storage applications, eventually in combination with PV power. In its standard configuration, it can reportedly withstand temperatures up to 400 C and pressures up to 60 bar.Swedish heat exchange manufacturer Alfa Laval has introduced a new once-through steam generator (OTSG) designed for modular thermal energy storage systems. The single-pass steam boiler is intended for use in compact, molten salt-based energy storage applications. "This OTSG, when integrated with an energy storage solution, is ...

