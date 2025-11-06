Commodity Trading Club (CTC) says Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina together supply more than half the world's silver output, a cornerstone metal for solar and clean-tech industries.From pv magazine LatAm Latin America now anchors the global silver supply chain, producing over 55% of the world's total output. The metal - vital to solar module, semiconductor, and electric vehicle manufacturing - has shifted decisively from its historic monetary role to an industrial one. According to CTC, Mexico leads with 185.7 million ounces of annual production, followed by Peru with 108.0 million, ...

