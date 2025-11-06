The cell reportedly exhibits only a 0.4% efficiency loss compared to a reference device that underwent full silver metallization.Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich has announced a world-record efficiency of 23.08% for a silver-free heterojunction (HJT) solar cell that is fully metallized with copper (Cu). The cell reportedly exhibits only a 0.4% efficiency loss compared to a reference device that underwent full silver (Ag) metallization. "The cells with copper on both sides achieved an average efficiency of 22.4% absolute and a maximum of 23.08% absolute, representing the highest performance ...

