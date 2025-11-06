Disney Consumer Products: SELFRIDGES & DISNEY INVITE YOU TO 'A MOST MAGICAL CHRISTMAS'

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Selfridges and Disney unveil a festive collaboration like no other. Visitors from around the world will be able to step into a wondrous world of magical experiences, bespoke animation, interactive windows and exclusive product collections across stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as Selfridges.com. The exterior of the Oxford Street store is transformed with a bespoke façade and light show featuring an iconic Disney Castle, inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.

AN UNMISSABLE FAÇADE

A focal point of Oxford Street, Selfridges London will present a show-stopping Disney-inspired light and music show every evening. Shoppers and visitors will see the magic of Disney come to life across the store (every 15 minutes from 5-9pm) with Tinker Bell's pixie dust triggering a dazzling display that travels across more than 100 metres of sparkling lights wrapped around the building featuring 40 stars, the Jolly Roger ship from Disney's Peter Pan, and Cinderella's carriage, all set to the Disney Cinderella soundtrack. The spectacle builds to reveal a Disney Castle at the corner of Oxford and Duke Street. This 11-metre-tall, custom-made 3D castle model is the biggest installation to feature on the store for more than half a century.

Selfridges and Disney have a longstanding legacy of collaborations, dating back to the 1950s when Disney's Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter featured above the main entrance. This was followed by Disney's Peter Pan in the 1960s and Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in the 1970s.

DISNEY CLASSICS IN THE WINDOWS

Twelve windows on Oxford Street reimagine beloved Disney Classic stories, bringing characters to life within hand-painted sets, many set to music. In addition, Disney Imagineers bring magic to one of the windows, giving shoppers a chance to interact with Tinker Bell as she sprinkles pixie dust in the Darling family's nursery within the window display inspired by Disney's Peter Pan.

On Orchard Street, windows celebrate the timeless magic of Disney through the eyes of two original concept artists. Scenes from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella have been reinterpreted, transforming bold sketches and dreamlike illustrations into sculptural moments that shift between 2D and 3D.

In Birmingham and Manchester, shoppers and fans can enjoy windows inspired by Disney's Lady and the Tramp, Cinderella and Fantasia.

ENCHANTING EXPERIENCES

Disney has inspired this year's all-singing, all-dancing Confetti Spectacle, which returns to London, Birmingham and Manchester Exchange Square stores (6-8 November and 5, 6, 8-13 December). Santa is joined by a troupe of dancing Mickey Mouse-inspired baubles alongside special guest, Stardust, a Christmas fashion fairy. Their bespoke costumes have been designed and created by Selfridges' long-term collaborator, Max Allen.

From 1 December, Santa and his entourage will be in stores alongside a line-up of DJs and singers, with live performances to entertain and enchant shoppers.

Dolly's Starring Disney in London is transformed by a fantastical night sky scene, with the bookable Disney Classics Afternoon Tea available throughout November and December. Medicine Bakery in Birmingham and Gran Café in Manchester Exchange Square offer Disney inspired treats.

The Cinema at Selfridges will screen a curated programme of classic Disney movies, followed by two upcoming releases, Zootropolis 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Disney Theatrical Group will deliver one-of-a-kind workshops and live performances at Manchester Trafford and special surprise pop-up performances in London.

Finally, the Disney Store at Selfridges has a new collection featuring Disney's Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse, reimagined in Selfridges' iconic yellow. On 11 November, the destination will host a special 'Magic of Disney' pin trading event, welcoming up to 250 guests to purchase and trade pins.

GIFTS FOR ALL

Selfridges is the destination for the best gifts, partywear and services this season. More than 70 brands are collaborating with Disney across fashion, food, beauty, lifestyle and toys. Up to 80% of this magical line-up has been created especially for this partnership and is exclusive to Selfridges including a stiletto inspired by Disney's Cinderella by Christian Louboutin, Coach's Tabby and Kisslock bags inspired by Disney's Mickey Mouse, and beauty lines from Jo Malone and Bobbi Brown.

There's dresses for princesses by Huishan Zhang, sneakers from Golden Goose, and GANNI and Disney come together for a limited-edition collaboration celebrating Disney's Daisy Duck. Across Menswear, find Disney's Mickey Mouse-adorned pieces from South Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat and DUKE + DEXTER's painted motifs capturing the magic of Disney.

In Home, customers can find collaborations from the likes of Bodum featuring classic Disney characters and Anna + Nina's ceramics inspired by Alice in Wonderland, while in Food, discover a collection of limited-edition Selfridges treats inspired by Disney stories.

SELFRIDGES AND DISNEY PRESENT THE CORNER SHOP

Set beneath the turrets of the castle façade, this magical corner is home to a special edit of Disney-inspired products from brands including Cole Buxton, Nahmias and Chateau Orlando. The space also features special capsule collections curated by Harry Lambert including Steve O Smith, The Skateroom, and Chopova Lowena as well as young British designers Macy Grimshaw and Yuura Asano. The second drop of Harry Lambert for Disney x Zara 'The Lost Boys' collection will also be available.

CREATIVE CAMPAIGN

For the first time, Disney and Selfridges have come together to create bespoke animations for fans and customers to experience, available to view on Selfridges and Disney social channels. Fans and customers can follow Tinker Bell as she soars through the night sky, sprinkling pixie dust over London, Birmingham and Manchester - leading her to a magical arrival at each Selfridges store.

The Selfridges and Disney campaign is available to experience both in-store and online until the end of December 2025. For more information visit Selfridges.com.

André Maeder, Selfridges Group Chief Executive Officer, says: "We're pushing the boundaries of retail with this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration. We're beyond excited to share the magic with our customers and see the joy on their faces as they enjoy the light show on the façade, dive into the Disney windows and create memories at our spectacular experiences. This is truly set to be a most magical Christmas."

Claire Terry, Senior Vice President Disney Consumer Products EMEA, says: "A Most Magical Christmas is a true celebration of creativity and innovation. This extraordinary reimagining of classic Disney storytelling, brought to life through Selfridges' iconic retail spaces, is fun, engaging, and full of festive magic. We're delighted to be bringing such special, memorable moments to shoppers from all over the world this Holiday."

About Disney Consumer Products

Disney Consumer Products (DCP) is the division of Disney Experiences that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products - from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more - and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the Disney Store e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, local and international retailers, as well as Disney Store locations globally. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

About Selfridges

Selfridges was founded by Harry Gordon Selfridge, changing the world of retail forever when the first store opened on Oxford Street in 1909. Now, the brand also has stores in Birmingham, Manchester Exchange Square and Manchester Trafford. Selfridges is the only store to have been named Best Department Store in the World four times.

A landmark destination and social centre where everyone is welcome, Selfridges is powered by imagination and filled with creative spirit. From the in-house cinema, restaurants, bars and skate bowl, to an ever-evolving roster of collaborators and cultural partnerships, Selfridges is a creative playground in which to discover new ideas and live brighter.

Selfridges is home to exclusive collaborations and launches from the world's most coveted brands, bringing customers the biggest names in luxury alongside emerging industry disruptors. The retailer is dedicated to reimagining the way we shop and crafting extraordinary customer experiences at every turn, such as The Corner Shop in the Oxford Street store, which plays host to a rotating line-up of imaginative retail concepts from the likes of LOEWE, Fenty, Celine, Prada, Telfar and Martine Rose.

Selfridges is committed to imagining and creating a more sustainable future for its customers. Built on a legacy of retail activism, including banning fur in 2005 and removing all plastic-based cosmetic glitter from its stores in 2021, Reselfridges brings together Selfridges' ecosystem of circular products, services and activities, with permanent Reselfridges destinations across all four stores and Selfridges.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815793/Mickey_Mouse_is_a_special_guest_at_the_launch_of__A_Mo_st_Magical_Christmas__at.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/selfridges--disney-invite-you-to-a-most-magical-christmas-302607004.html