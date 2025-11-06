Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 6 November 2025 Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI) Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (TSX: CGI) Canadian General Investments (CGI) is North America's second-oldest closed-end fund and has an enviable long-term track record. This has been achieved by careful stock selection and prudent asset management, and continues under Greg Eckel, who has been managing the portfolio since 2009. Volatile markets have caused performance headwinds this year, but the manager is sticking with his long-term focus, acknowledging that there are times when the best outcome for a portfolio is to leave well alone and wait for the dust to settle. Despite this approach, Eckel is continuing to make minor changes to the portfolio when opportunities arise, such as adding to CGI's non-consensus allocation to uranium stocks, which have made a meaningful contribution to the company's performance since they were added to the portfolio in 2024. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



