Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights[1]

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,778.1 million (US$249.8 million), compared to RMB1,774.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,778.1 million (US$249.8 million), compared to RMB1,774.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Net income attributable to Autohome in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB436.6 million (US$61.3 million), compared to RMB441.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB419.4 million (US$58.9 million), compared to RMB425.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB436.6 million (US$61.3 million), compared to RMB441.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, while in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB419.4 million (US$58.9 million), compared to RMB425.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) [2] in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB406.9 million (US$57.2 million), compared to RMB497.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB406.9 million (US$57.2 million), compared to RMB497.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share repurchase: As of October 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 5,483,238 American depositary shares ("ADSs") for a total cost of approximately US$145.9 million.

As of October 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 5,483,238 American depositary shares ("ADSs") for a total cost of approximately US$145.9 million. Cash dividend: The Company's board of directors has approved a cash dividend of US$1.20 per ADS (or US$0.30 per ordinary share) payable in U.S. dollars (the "Dividend") to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion and is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of the Company on or around February 12, 2026 and February 19, 2026, respectively. Including this Dividend, together with the previously approved cash dividend of RMB0.5 billion declared on September 30, 2025, the Company has declared a total cash dividends of approximately RMB1.5 billion for the year 2025.

Mr. Chi Liu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "In the third quarter, we continued to advance our AI and O2O strategies. We significantly strengthened the integration of AI technologies with our products, fostering business innovation while enhancing both user experience and customer operational efficiency. Furthermore, we steadily improved our O2O platform by integrating online and offline resources, optimizing the end-to-end user experience, and building a comprehensive ecosystem spanning from traffic acquisition to transaction completion and after-sales service. A notable milestone was the soft launch of Autohome Mall in September, which marked significant progress in our O2O strategy and further improves our new retail business model. Looking ahead, we will continue exploring synergies between Autohome and CARtech to propel Autohome's development to the next level."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We achieved positive results in content diversification, supported by our professional coverage of international auto shows and an enriched interactive ecosystem featuring a diverse creator matrix centered on the automotive vertical. These efforts contributed to our continued user growth, with QuestMobile data showing our average number of mobile daily active users growing by 5.1% year-over-year to reach 76.56 million in September. Meanwhile, our online marketplace and others revenues increased by 32.1% year-over-year in the third quarter, driven by the robust performance of our new retail business. Through continuous innovation in both products and business models, we are committed to building a more efficient automotive ecosystem service system, creating sustained value for the industry and supporting Autohome's long-term stable growth."

Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,778.1 million (US$249.8 million), compared to RMB1,774.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Media services revenues were RMB298.0 million (US$41.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB326.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

revenues were RMB298.0 million (US$41.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB326.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Leads generation services revenues were RMB663.7 million (US$93.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB830.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The decline was primarily due to the decrease in the number of paying dealers.

revenues were RMB663.7 million (US$93.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB830.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The decline was primarily due to the decrease in the number of paying dealers. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB816.4 million (US$114.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB617.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB646.0 million (US$90.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB407.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to higher transaction costs associated with the Company's innovative business in lower-tier cities. Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared to RMB3.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,024.5 million (US$143.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,352.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB620.5 million (US$87.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB876.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB19.0 million (US$2.7 million), compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

expenses were RMB620.5 million (US$87.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB876.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB19.0 million (US$2.7 million), compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB125.4 million (US$17.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB136.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB21.0 million (US$2.9 million), compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

expenses were RMB125.4 million (US$17.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB136.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB21.0 million (US$2.9 million), compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Product development expenses were RMB278.6 million (US$39.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB339.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB29.5 million (US$4.1 million), compared to RMB27.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB147.0 million (US$20.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB82.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Income Tax Expense/Benefit

Income tax expense was RMB18.4 million (US$2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to income tax benefit of RMB139.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The income tax benefit was primarily attributable to the prior-year tax filing adjustments, which was mainly benefit from preferential income tax rates and tax holidays for certain subsidiaries in the PRC.

Net Income Attributable to A utohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB436.6 million (US$61.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB441.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB419.4 million (US$58.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB425.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.89 (US$0.13) and RMB0.89 (US$0.13), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.88 and RMB0.87, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.58 (US$0.50) and RMB3.56 (US$0.50), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.50 and RMB3.49, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income A ttributable to A utohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB406.9 million (US$57.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB497.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.87 (US$0.12) and RMB0.86 (US$0.12), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.02 and RMB1.02, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.47 (US$0.49) and RMB3.45 (US$0.48), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.09 and RMB4.08, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB21.89 billion (US$3.08 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB66.6 million (US$9.4 million).

Cash Dividend

The Company's board of directors has approved the Dividend of US$1.20 per ADS (or US$0.30 per ordinary share) payable in U.S. dollars to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025, New York Time and Beijing/Hong Kong Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Dividend will be approximately RMB1 billion. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 31, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The Dividend is expected to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of the Company (through the depositary bank and subject to the terms of the deposit agreement) on or around February 12, 2026 and February 19, 2026, respectively.

Employees

The Company had 4,259 employees as of September 30, 2025, including 1,206 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, investment loss relating to non-operating impact of a write-down of the initial investment in a financial product, and loss/(gain) pickup of equity method investments, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)







For three months ended September 30,



2024

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:











Media services 325,967

298,024

41,863

Leads generation services 830,748

663,672

93,225

Online marketplace and others 617,817

816,398

114,679

Total net revenues 1,774,532

1,778,094

249,767

Cost of revenues (407,668)

(645,960)

(90,737)

Gross profit 1,366,864

1,132,134

159,030















Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing expenses (876,538)

(620,477)

(87,158)

General and administrative expenses (136,532)

(125,361)

(17,609)

Product development expenses (339,159)

(278,619)

(39,137)

Total operating expenses (1,352,229)

(1,024,457)

(143,904)

Other operating income, net 67,981

39,353

5,528

Operating profit 82,616

147,030

20,654

Interest and investment income, net 193,816

161,814

22,730

Share of results of equity method investments 12,788

132,685

18,638

Income before income taxes 289,220

441,529

62,022

Income tax benefit/(expense) 138,982

(18,390)

(2,583)

Net income 428,202

423,139

59,439

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,138

13,505

1,897

Net income attributable to Autohome 441,340

436,644

61,336

Accretion of mezzanine equity (44,232)

(48,595)

(6,826)

Accretion attributable to noncontrolling

interests 28,593

31,359

4,405

Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 425,701

419,408

58,915















Earnings per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders











Basic 0.88

0.89

0.13

Diluted 0.87

0.89

0.13

Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders (one ADS equals for four

ordinary shares)











Basic 3.50

3.58

0.50

Diluted 3.49

3.56

0.50















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders:

























Basic 486,207,510

468,680,167

468,680,167

Diluted 487,409,002

471,184,607

471,184,607



AUTOHOME INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)







For three months ended September 30,



2024

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

Net income attributable to Autohome 441,340

436,644

61,336

Plus: income tax (benefit)/expense (137,642)

19,730

2,771

Plus: depreciation of property and equipment 28,527

26,800

3,765

Plus: amortization of intangible assets 9,650

9,595

1,348

EBITDA 341,875

492,769

69,220

Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 60,786

74,738

10,498

Adjusted EBITDA 402,661

567,507

79,718















Net income attributable to Autohome 441,340

436,644

61,336

Plus: amortization of intangible assets resulting

from business acquisition 9,583

9,583

1,346

Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 60,786

74,738

10,498

Plus: investment loss arising from one of financial

products[3] (2,286)

-

-

Plus: gain on equity method investments, net (12,788)

(132,685)

(18,638)

Plus: tax effects of the adjustments 527

18,621

2,616

Adjusted net income attributable to

Autohome 497,162

406,901

57,158















Net income attributable to Autohome 441,340

436,644

61,336

Net margin 24.9 %

24.6 %

24.6 %

Adjusted net income attributable to

Autohome 497,162

406,901

57,158

Adjusted net margin 28.0 %

22.9 %

22.9 %















Non-GAAP earnings per share











Basic 1.02

0.87

0.12

Diluted 1.02

0.86

0.12

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one ADS

equals for four ordinary shares)











Basic 4.09

3.47

0.49

Diluted 4.08

3.45

0.48















Weighted average shares used to compute

non-GAAP earnings per share:











Basic 486,207,510

468,680,167

468,680,167

Diluted 487,409,002

471,184,607

471,184,607



AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 1,693,597

3,012,339

423,141 Restricted cash 88,515

86,396

12,136 Short-term investments 21,621,992

18,880,945

2,652,191 Accounts receivable, net 1,358,849

1,398,749

196,481 Amounts due from related parties, current 63,957

24,381

3,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 336,941

287,945

40,447 Total current assets 25,163,851

23,690,755

3,327,821 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,000

5,000

702 Property and equipment, net 204,049

197,489

27,741 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 4,069,637

4,014,020

563,846 Long-term investments 339,247

459,973

64,612 Deferred tax assets 308,246

278,999

39,191 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 3,521

7,122

1,000 Other non-current assets 128,074

119,993

16,855 Total non-current assets 5,057,774

5,082,596

713,947 Total assets 30,221,625

28,773,351

4,041,768











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,931,869

1,786,566

250,957 Advance from customers 106,276

111,231

15,625 Deferred revenue 276,894

530,101

74,463 Income tax payable 185,976

26,415

3,710 Amounts due to related parties 38,250

12,821

1,801 Dividends payable 990,529

491,908

69,098 Total current liabilities 4,529,794

2,959,042

415,654 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 23,103

32,085

4,506 Deferred tax liabilities 468,078

460,085

64,628 Total non-current liabilities 491,181

492,170

69,134 Total liabilities 5,020,975

3,451,212

484,788











MEZZANINE EQUITY









Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,931,529

2,073,133

291,211











EQUITY









Total Autohome shareholders' equity 23,951,737

24,065,558

3,380,469 Noncontrolling interests (682,616)

(816,552)

(114,700) Total equity 23,269,121

23,249,006

3,265,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 30,221,625

28,773,351

4,041,768

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB7.1190 on September 30, 2025 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. [2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release. [3] It represented the loss of an investment with fair value below its initial investment, which was recognized at "interest and investment income, net". The impact was considered to be not directly related to the Company's operating activities.

SOURCE Autohome Inc.