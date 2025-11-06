Wireless Mobility, a leading provider of advanced cellular, automotive, smart and short-range modules, today announces that Wireless Mobility Automotive has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wireless Mobility Holding GmbH, making the company a 100% German-owned enterprise. This milestone reinforces the company's position as a transparent and independent Western supplier, fully aligned with the US connected vehicle ecosystem and addressing the expectations of global OEMs and tier one suppliers seeking reliable long-term partners.

"This step underlines our clear commitment to transparency, independence and European quality," said Norbert Muhrer, CEO of Wireless Mobility. "With German ownership, European engineering, and a global perspective, Wireless Mobility is ready to be the trusted Western supplier the industry has been waiting for."

Wireless Mobility combines European engineering excellence with an international footprint with R&D facilities in Germany, Italy, Serbia and Malaysia. This global setup allows the company to deliver the highest standards of quality and compliance while also providing a cost-effective and competitive structure for customers worldwide.

Wireless Mobility modules are already trusted and deployed by leading OEMs and tier one suppliers, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver reliable solutions on a scale. This strong track record highlights the confidence that major industry players have in Wireless Mobility.

With this strengthened foundation, Wireless Mobility is uniquely positioned to shape the future of connected mobility and IoT as a fully Western-owned company with European production standards, giving customers the trust, independence, and innovation they require.

Wireless Mobility GmbH is a leading German producer of cellular automotive modules, specializing in delivering innovative solutions for connected vehicles. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Wireless Mobility provides cutting-edge cellular modules that enable seamless connectivity and enhance the driving experience. For more information, visit www.wirelessmobility.com.

