SlicedHealth Elevates Hospital Contract Intelligence with SlicedIQ

New HIPPA-Compliant AI technology for Contract Modeling and Variance Analysis to Revolutionize Hospital Revenue Cycle Optimization

WOODSTOCK, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / For rural hospitals operating on the thinnest of margins, collecting every dollar earned, as expected and on time, can be the difference between sustainability or eventual closure. But the burden and complexity of securing hospital revenue - dealing with denials and underpayments - can often be more than a community hospital with limited resources can manage alone.

SlicedHealth, a technology provider committed to strengthening rural and community hospitals, recently launched SlicedIQ, an AI-powered solution that supports rural hospitals by helping your team easily identify and correct roadblocks to an optimal revenue cycle. This transformative AI technology, SlicedIQ, paired with SlicedHealth's contract modeling core platform and the variance analysis module, allows rural hospitals to dig even deeper and get relevant advice and assistance.

The combination of the platform's real-time data, paired with the SlicedIQ [assistant], allows hospitals to easily and routinely uncover hidden underpayments, strengthen their denial management strategies, and have better insight into contracts, allowing for better-informed decisions. Plus, it happens within moments, not weeks or months, while staying HIPPA-compliant, something publicly available LLMs such as ChatGPT and other AI tools cannot - even while in "privacy mode."

SlicedIQ, bundled with Sliced Health's existing Contract Modeling platform and Variance Analysis module, takes the burden off staff, offering a robust HIPPA-compliant revenue optimization system. The key features of SlicedIQ include:

SlicedIQ- + Contract Modeling: In addition to SlicedHealth's existing contract modeling capabilities, SlicedIQ uses AI to analyze contracts and resources, deliver detailed summaries with actionable recommendations, and provide an interactive way to ask specific questions based on accurate, contract-driven insights. For instance, you can ask real-time, highly specific questions about your contracts, such as:

"What are my per diem rates?" : Instantly see contracted rates across multiple payers.

"What are my contract terms?" : Get clear, clause-level breakdowns of reimbursement rules.

"Are there any carve-outs?": Identify special payment provisions (e.g., high-cost drugs, implants).

SlicedIQ + Variance Analysis: This new AI-powered technology allows you to go deeper into payment discrepancies and denials, enhancing the Variance Analysis platform for faster, better, evidence-based decisions by:

Surfacing underpayments, denials, and other relevant details instantly

Explaining what happened and why

Guiding staff with actionable next steps

Examples of what you can now do with SlicedIQ Variance Analysis include asking questions like:

"How should we appeal?" : Receive step-by-step guidance tailored to denial codes and payer rules.

"Should there be any modifiers?" : Confirm if correct coding modifiers are missing or misapplied.

"Does the charge match the diagnosis?": Validate coding alignment to prevent denials and underpayments.

"Why did this claim get denied?": Explain the reason for a denial.

Analyze ? Compile ? Send

SlicedIQ's analysis sets hospitals up for revenue cycle success, freeing staff time, so they have the tools they need to take the next steps for recovery: compile the required data, then submit to the payer.

Ensuring Seamless Rollout, Ongoing Support

SlicedHealth knows if new technology platforms aren't fully adopted, they're not delivering value. With this in mind, a robust training program with SlicedHealth staff ensures a seamless launch and monthly check-in success calls deliver ongoing guidance in revenue cycle management to sustain performance. This allows organizations to maximize revenue cycle efficiency and strengthens financial health - quickly and without a new workload for staff or the need for additional staff. Coming soon: Our development team will continue to evolve SlicedIQ with a product roadmap showing new features in the first quarter of 2026.

About SlicedHealth

SlicedHealth brings clarity and control to the revenue cycle for health systems, community hospitals, and specialty practices. Grounded in hands-on support and built on a rules-based foundation, our platform equips hospital CEOs and CFOs with the tools they need to optimize contract performance, streamline operations without additional staff, and maximize revenue recovery. Our next-generation contract management platform delivers real-time visibility into hospital payer contracts and revenue cycle performance. Driven by SlicedIQ, our AI-powered engine that provides detailed, easy-to-use insights for contract modeling and variance analysis, the SlicedHealth platform automates better decisions across the entire revenue cycle. From claim estimation and business intelligence to a robust price transparency module built for compliance, SlicedHealth helps all hospital leaders recover revenue lost to denials and underpayments. Learn more at https://slicedhealth.com

