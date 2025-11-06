MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces the National Launch of kathy ireland Laundry's "Laundry Concierge" Program

Advanced Licensing division introduces a scalable pickup-and-delivery model for unattended and attended laundromats nationwide, opening licensing opportunities for individuals looking to start or expand pickup-and-delivery laundry businesses.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / kathy ireland® Laundry, a division of Advanced Licensing and part of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:MSCH), officially announced the nationwide launch of its innovative Laundry Concierge licensing program-an on-demand pickup, wash-dry-fold, and delivery model designed to utilize unattended laundromats during off-peak hours while also supporting attended laundromats that struggle to keep up with increasing order volume from kathy ireland® Laundry customers.

The Laundry Concierge program solves a critical industry need: more machine turns, more hours of operation, and new revenue without requiring additional in-store staffing. With millions of washers and dryers across the U.S. sitting unused throughout the day, laundromat owners now have a simple pathway to higher profitability and increased customer traffic.

In addition to supporting laundromat operators, Laundry Concierge provides entrepreneurs with a business model that is low-cost, scalable, and in rapid demand. Independent licensees can launch a pickup-and-delivery route, build recurring residential and commercial clients, and generate part-time or full-time income processing laundry through partnering laundromats.

"We are extremely excited about our Laundry Concierge licensing program as it represents a scalable growth opportunity that combines the strength of the kathy ireland® brand with an innovative, technology-driven service model," said Marc McNamara, President of Operations, kathy ireland® Laundry. "Our goal is to empower local operators to build profitable, service-based businesses that meet the increasing demand for on-demand laundry pickup and delivery. This initiative positions us to lead the industry's next evolution-where convenience, quality, and trusted brand standards come together to redefine how consumers experience laundry care."

The on-demand laundry category continues to expand nationally, fueled by busy households, dual-income families, college communities, short-term rental hosts and small businesses-creating a multi-billion-dollar service market with no signs of slowing down. The Laundry Concierge program now offers a simple, branded way for local entrepreneurs to participate in that growth with the credibility of a world-recognized brand behind them.

"Laundry Concierge gives everyday entrepreneurs a real opportunity to build a steady second income or scale into a full-time business," said John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing, a wholly owned subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "Not everyone can afford to open a laundromat-but everyone can benefit from the demand for pickup and delivery laundry service. This program is the perfect fit for the kathy ireland® Laundry brand and strengthens our footprint in the rapidly growing on-demand laundry economy."

Laundry Concierge licensees receive technology tools, training, marketing assets, and a complete operational roadmap-while laundromat partners benefit from additional machine use, higher order volume, and new customer awareness.

About kathy ireland® Laundry

kathy ireland® Laundry is a national brand operating under Advanced Licensing, a subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., providing turn-key laundry operations, licensing opportunities, and on-demand laundry solutions designed for scalability, accessibility, and community impact.

About Advanced Licensing

Advanced Licensing is a national licensing and business development group and wholly owned subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. The company partners with iconic consumer brands and entrepreneurs to create scalable business opportunities in growing industries across the United States.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce, the recently launched Perfect 10® mattress & furniture brand in partnership with Bo Derek, DiamondBrokerUSA, as well as sustainable building and wellness ventures.

Media Contact:

Rona Menashe | Guttman Associates

Email: Rona@guttmanpr.com | Phone: (310) 246-4600

Industry Contact:

info@msch.com

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mainstreetchamber-holdings-inc.-announces-the-national-launch-of-1097498