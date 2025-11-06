Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.: Stillwater Critical Minerals Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) (the "Company" or "Stillwater") reports that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or company-specific development that would account for the recent decline in the Company's share price.

The Company further notes that recent share-price movements have occurred in the context of broader market volatility and weakness affecting equities across multiple sectors including the mining and metals sector.

Stillwater continues to advance key initiatives to build long-term value, including:

All assay results from the Company's recent drill program at its flagship Stillwater West Project in Montana are pending. The Company looks forward to releasing results as they become available in the near term.

The Company has engaged Mine Technical Services to incorporate 14 drill holes from the past two drill campaigns, plus a select number of historic drill holes into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, as announced October 27, 2025.

Stillwater maintains positive engagement with all levels of government, as previously disclosed and highlighted in corporate materials.

Technical and strategic programs are underway to further define and expand critical mineral resources within the Stillwater Igneous Complex and the Company continues to engage with potential partners and stakeholders to support future development.

Stillwater remains well positioned to benefit from continued U.S. policy momentum and growing demand for domestic sources of nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium and platinum group elements - metals essential to energy, the economy, and national security.

Upcoming Events

Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater, is scheduled to attend the following events. Additional events will be announced as confirmed.

Precious Metals Summit - Zurich, Switzerland, November 10-11, 2025. For information, click here. AEMA's Annual Meeting - Sparks, Nevada, December 7-12, 2025. For information, click here. VRIC 2026 - Vancouver, Canada - January 25-26, 2026. For information, click here. AMEBC Round Up - Vancouver, Canada - January 26-29, 2026. For information, click here. PDAC 2026 - Toronto, Canada, March 1-4, 2026. For information, click here. Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026. For information, click here.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF | FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore plc, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel-platinum group element resource in an active U.S. mining district as part of a compelling suite of eight minerals now listed as critical in the USA.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake-gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director - Stillwater Critical Minerals

Email: info@criticalminerals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790

Website: https://criticalminerals.com Toll Free: (888) 432 0075



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the Company, including the completion of an updated NI 43-101-compliant MRE for the Stillwater West project and the Company's key milestones and updates as set out in its near-term outlook, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/stillwater-critical-minerals-provides-corporate-update-1097639