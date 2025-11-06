Scientists in China have investigated how frame perforations can help reduce the operational temperatures of solar modules through air cooling. Their findings show that the number of perforations must be carefully calibrated, and that more is not necessarily better.A research team led by scientists from China's Northeast Electric Power University has investigated the impact of frame perforation on reducing the temperature of PV panels using passive air cooling. "Compared with previous studies, the main novelty of this study is the comprehensive effect evaluation of frame perforation on passive ...

