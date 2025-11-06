New AI layer, built on the industry's only SLA-backed data, empowers users to resolve supply chain issues in seconds

Shippeo, the leading provider of real-time transportation visibility (RTTV), revealed Shippeo AI today, at its Visibility Now! conference. This brand new intelligent layer of the Shippeo Platform delivers trusted visibility and instant action to empower the people behind global supply chains.

Alongside Shippeo AI, the company revealed a series of product enhancements: an all-new eCMR (Electronic Consignment Note) system; transformed Air Visibility; a deeper user experience for Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL); and enhanced data accessibility and UX for the Shippeo platform.

This raft of innovations reinforces Shippeo's position as the world's most trusted multimodal visibility platform.

Shippeo AI, for people who keep the world moving… faster

Shippeo AI, the new intelligent layer embedded across the entire Shippeo platform, transforms trusted visibility into confident, real-time action.

Shippeo AI is powered by the industry's most accurate, SLA-backed transportation visibility data, delivering reliable insights when they matter most.

Shippeo AI can be accessed via two main interfaces:

For customers in the heat of the action, who need fast answers to questions like "Why don't I have an ETA?" they can simply ask in Sidekick, fromwherever they are in the Shippeo platform.

For those seeking to improve performance, analyze and dive deeper for example to compare data quality for their top five carriers in Workspace, they can find deep, interactive analysis to uncover root causes of disruptions, and recommend improvements.

At the core of Shippeo AI is the Agent Library, a collection of specialized AI agents; experts which draw on Shippeo's trusted data for specific, high-value jobs. Shippeo AI's agents can, for example, provide instant, detailed status for any shipment; help diagnose road data gaps, understand root causes, and identify fixes.

Furthermore, this is just the beginning. Future Shippeo agents will continue to help sector leaders solve the most difficult problems in supply chains, for example by going beyond insights to suggest autonomously-executed actions, combining human judgment with AI.

"We know the majority of supply chain organizations have yet to achieve measurable ROI from their AI initiatives," says Shippeo's CPO, Anand Medepalli. "This is why we're resolutely focused on delivering 'Useful AI'. Shippeo AI transforms the trusted visibility data you rely on into confident, intelligent action. It helps your teams move faster when they're under pressure and focus their expertise where it matters most, so they can ultimately be more productive."

Also announced at Visibility Now! eCMR, Air Visibility, FVL, new UX and foundational data quality

Alongside the launch of Shippeo AI, the company announced a range of new capabilities that tackle the day-to-day challenges that supply chain teams face.

First and foremost, Shippeo is also doubling down on the foundations of its already market-beating data quality, by making that data more accessible and intuitive than ever. Risks of pairing issues have been significantly reduced; more flexible pairing modes have been added; and we've made fewer data fields mandatory, again to free up more time for teams.

Other new product announcements empower customers to master new regulations, close visibility gaps, and deepen control over complex operations:

Simplifying compliance with eCMR (Electronic Consignment Notes) Shippeo's new eCMR functionality builds compliance into your workflows essential, considering the new international eCMR standard is currently being adopted by over 30 countries whilst replacing paper processes with real-time, verifiable data.

- End-to-end visibility The new Air Visibility expansion extends to the skies the same precision shippers expect on road and sea. Consolidating all air shipments into one single view, it automatically pulls transportation details from airlines, via Master Air Waybills.

- Deepening control in FVL (Finished Vehicle Logistics) Shippeo has enhanced its Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) visibility solution, delivering unmatched tracking thanks to its connection with over 95% of the global RoRo fleet. A new in-app Vehicle Damage Report lets drivers capture time-stamped, geo-tagged evidence instantly, accelerating claims and improving delivery reliability from plant to dealer.

- Enhanced User Experience (UX) The new Global Map offers a real-time, 360° view of logistics operations, providing visibility of any ocean vessel worldwide, simplifying the choice of the most efficient routes. Finally, enhanced ETA displays provide greater clarity and context, empowering proactive decision-making.

