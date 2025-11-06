MarketFully strengthens global position in InContent Marketing with further brand consolidation and launch of MarketFully.AI

MarketFully positions itself as global leader in InContent Marketing for brands seeking to level up their marketing across countries and languages

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarketFully announced a strategic brand consolidation to further position itself as the global leader in InContent Marketing, bringing Key Content and MotionPoint under one roof and introducing MarketFully.AI as its multilingual content marketing platform.

The new structure establishes MarketFully as the master brand, with Key Content and MotionPoint operating as InContent Marketing Agencies by MarketFully. The company's former technology brand, GetGloby, will be fully absorbed into MarketFully, and its technology integrated into MarketFully.AI, which now serves as the company's unified platform for adaptive translation, transcreation, and content creation.

The MarketFully solution will combine:

Key Content : Delivering managed multilingual content marketing services.

: Delivering managed multilingual content marketing services. MotionPoint : Providing translation and transcreation for marketing.

: Providing translation and transcreation for marketing. MarketFully.AI (MF.AI): Proprietary AI-powered technology platform, purpose-built for multilingual content marketing.

"This move illustrates the next iteration of our multilingual content marketing, delivered through a comprehensive MarketFully solution, designed to deliver measurable marketing outcomes to multilingual content marketing for global brands," said Evan Kramer, CEO. "Considering this new age of AI discoverability, there's an urgent need for global brands to not only optimize content for online search but also AI engines across markets and languages as well."

The comprehensive MarketFully solution now includes the MarketFully.AI platform as well as multilingual content marketing services offered through Key Content and MotionPoint, which enable multilingual content marketing strategy and post-editing services for AI-generated multilingual content. Although the MarketFully solution has been intentionally designed to be fully managed for customers, there are partially managed options as well for clients who prefer it.

The MarketFully.AI platform is purpose-built for multilingual content marketing and will consist of both Adaptive Content AI and InContent AI. The former will leverage AI across all levels of content adaptation-from translation and transcreation to creation-while the latter, InContent AI, will incorporate content intelligence, adaptive content workflows and content distribution to optimize performance.

"This managed solution brings together AI-powered technology with culture-powered intelligence to combine advanced automation with human insight and cultural expertise," said Kai Malinowski, VP of Product Management. "It's purpose-built for multilingual content marketing with the added support of what we refer to as human-in-the-loop services, meaning real people remain at the core of what we do."

Taken together, these capabilities enable brands to deliver truly localized marketing strategies and multilingual content across all levels of adaptation. "What's more, they're the reason MarketFully has been able to define a new category-multicultural marketing delivered on a global scale. This new approach represents the next evolution of inbound marketing for multilingual and multicultural audiences," Kramer said.

