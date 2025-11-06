Outfit7: Sky's the Limit in My Talking Tom 2 with the All-New Plane Builder and Sky Race

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is blasting playtime into the stratosphere in My Talking Tom 2 with the launch of two exciting new features: Plane Builder and Sky Race. For the first time ever, fans can unleash their creativity by designing their dream flying machines and then take them into action in a thrilling aerial competition. Whether they're customizing every detail in the Plane Builder or pushing their skills to the limit in Sky Race, players are in for a whole new level of fun.

The fun begins in Talking Tom's background. Players click on the plane behind Tom, which opens the map where they can choose between the two new features. Plane Builder comes to life in the plane hangar, offering five customizable sections - body, tail engine, wings, helmet, and power-ups. Every part can be swapped, painted, and decorated, giving players total freedom to create their ultimate plane.

Four Plane Models : Unicorn, Shark, Bird, and Jet give players a base to experiment with, mixing and matching for unique combinations.

: Unicorn, Shark, Bird, and Jet give players a base to experiment with, mixing and matching for unique combinations. Painting Tools : Use the bucket, pencil, brush, spray can, and eraser to cover every surface with color and style.

: Use the bucket, pencil, brush, spray can, and eraser to cover every surface with color and style. Stickers : Add playful decorations, adjust their size, and layer them to make the design pop.

: Add playful decorations, adjust their size, and layer them to make the design pop. Trail FX : Switch out tail engines to unlock different trail shapes and colors while flying.

: Switch out tail engines to unlock different trail shapes and colors while flying. Helmets and Power-Ups: Style Tom's helmet with colors and stickers-visible in the rest of the game-and select boosters for extra in-race advantages.

Once the plane is complete, it's time for the Sky Race. In this brand-new flying minigame, Talking Tom and his pets line up for a high-flying showdown where the goal is simple: soar as far as possible, dodge obstacles, and outmaneuver rivals. Power-ups keep the action unpredictable, and every race ends with a winner on the podium. Players can join Sky Race using their custom-built planes or jump straight into the competition with a default plane. The more they race, the more chances they get to refine their designs and sharpen their flying skills.

The Plane Editor and flying minigame are available now in My Talking Tom 2. Download now and take playtime to the skies today.

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom 2 is an immersive virtual pet experience in which players take care of Talking Tom as he grows up by feeding him, bathing him, and taking him on exciting adventures. They can also enjoy activities like dressing him up, decorating his house, and playing mini-games. Tom's most known for humorously repeating anything players say to him, adding an extra layer of fun. My Talking Tom 2 promises endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're curious to learn more, explore HERE .

