Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN36 | ISIN: US74276R1023 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.25 | 21:59
25,050 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 12:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Privia Health Group, Inc.: Privia Health Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Very Strong Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Performance Across the Business
  • Net Income +94.1% and Adjusted EBITDA +61.6% compared to 3Q'24
  • Implemented Providers +13.1% and Practice Collections +27.1% compared to 3Q'24
  • FY'25 Guidance Raised Above High End for All Key Operating and Financial Metrics

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Performance

For the Three Months Ended September 30,
($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change (179,229)
Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 709,124 635,183
Non-controlling interest 53,637 48,264
Total stockholders' equity 762,761 683,447
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,350,987 $1,135,783

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(i)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income$19,141 $11,677
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation 580 876
Amortization of intangibles 6,670 4,560
Stock-based compensation 55,616 41,401
Deferred tax expense 9,337 7,631
Changes in asset and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (176,544) (118,191)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,038) (4,272)
Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset 2,345 (70)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,682 7,810
Provider liability 118,815 85,174
Operating lease liabilities (1,187) (2,112)
Other long-term liabilities 1,487 -
Net cash provided by operating activities 35,904 34,484
Cash from investing activities
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (89,058) (707)
Other (1,200) (5,006)
Net cash used in investing activities (90,258) (5,713)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercised stock options 4,557 2,062
Proceeds from non-controlling interest - 1,653
Net cash provided by financing activities 4,557 3,715
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (49,797) 32,486
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 491,149 389,511
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$441,352 $421,997
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid$188 $222
Income taxes paid, net of refunds$5,771 $3,525
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities:
Lease liabilities obtained in exchange for right-of-use assets$1,832 $-

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
FFS-patient care$352,604 $283,278 $995,829 $833,862
FFS-administrative services 33,616 30,697 100,986 91,906
Capitated revenue 90,906 53,393 237,108 161,135
Shared savings 79,994 47,438 187,927 134,720
Care management fees (PMPM) 20,992 21,060 53,113 47,826
Other revenue 2,307 2,055 6,706 6,041
Total Revenue$580,419 $437,921 $1,581,669 $1,275,490


The Company's liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024
Balance, beginning of period $66,355 $67,138
Incurred health care costs:
Current year 228,352 156,899
Prior years (9,349) 1,384
Total claims incurred $219,003 $158,283
Claims paid:
Current year (159,911) (97,883)
Prior year (49,013) (52,461)
Total claims paid $(208,924) $(150,344)
Balance, end of period $76,434 $75,077


Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company's business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company's business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(j)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1) 5,250 4,642 5,250 4,642
Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2) 1,406,000 1,247,000 1,406,000 1,247,000
Practice Collections (3) $940.4 $739.9 $2,601.9 $2,175.6
(1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health's platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period.
(2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period.
(3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health's platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.
(j) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(k)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Care Margin $125,210 $101,420 $345,659 $296,117
Platform Contribution $70,555 $50,257 $179,754 $142,388
Platform Contribution Margin 56.3% 49.6% 52.0% 48.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $38,187 $23,624 $94,093 $65,568
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.5% 23.3% 27.2% 22.1%
(4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:
  • Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.
  • Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.
  • Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other non-recurring expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin.
(k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.


Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(l)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue $580,419 $437,921 $1,581,669 $1,275,490
Provider expense (455,209) (336,501) (1,236,010) (979,373)
Amortization of intangible assets (2,601) (1,506) (6,670) (4,560)
Gross Profit $122,609 $99,914 $338,989 $291,557
Amortization of intangibles assets 2,601 1,506 6,670 4,560
Care margin $125,210 $101,420 $345,659 $296,117
(l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.


Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(m)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue $580,419 $437,921 $1,581,669 $1,275,490
Provider expense (455,209) (336,501) (1,236,010) (979,373)
Amortization of intangibles assets (2,601) (1,506) (6,670) (4,560)
Gross Profit $122,609 $99,914 $338,989 $291,557
Amortization of intangibles assets 2,601 1,506 6,670 4,560
Cost of platform (61,440) (56,068) (185,884) (167,231)
Stock-based compensation(5) 6,785 4,905 19,979 13,502
Platform Contribution $70,555 $50,257 $179,754 $142,388
(m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(n)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $6,861 $3,535 $13,768 $9,986
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,946 443 5,373 1,691
Provision for income taxes 6,867 3,999 11,426 8,171
Interest income, net (2,271) (2,164) (7,610) (8,114)
Depreciation and amortization 2,766 1,797 7,250 5,436
Stock-based compensation 18,977 15,106 55,616 41,401
Other expenses(6) 2,041 908 8,270 6,997
Adjusted EBITDA $38,187 $23,624 $94,093 $65,568
(n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(6) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(o)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income$6,861 $3,535 $13,768 $9,986
Stock-based compensation 18,977 15,106 55,616 41,401
Intangible amortization expense 2,601 1,506 6,670 4,560
Provision for income tax 6,867 3,999 11,426 8,171
Other expenses(7) 2,041 908 8,270 6,997
Adjusted net income$37,347 $25,054 $95,750 $71,115
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders - basic$0.30 $0.21 $0.79 $0.60
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders - diluted$0.29 $0.20 $0.75 $0.57
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 122,768,890 119,658,574 121,840,638 119,156,368
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 128,776,684 125,751,006 128,392,315 125,457,540
(o) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.
(7) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.