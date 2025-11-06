THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS EXPANDS ITS FOOTPRINT IN RAJASTHAN WITH THE SIGNING OF THE LEELA JAISALMER, A LUXURY DESERT RESORT AND SPA

Strengthens its presence in the state with its first Desert Resort and Spa,elevating the brand's leisure and cultural circuit in Rajasthan.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, India's only pure play luxury hotel brand, today announced the signing of a management agreement with The Godwin Group for The Leela Jaisalmer, marking its foray into Rajasthan's fabled desert capital, the Golden City. Spread across 30 acres of desert landscape, this 80-room luxury Desert Resort and Spa is slated to open in 2026, further expanding The Leela's footprint across India's most captivating leisure and cultural destinations. The signing marks a significant milestone in The Leela's strategic growth journey reflecting its commitment to expanding through a balanced portfolio of owned and managed assets, while maintaining its hallmark of luxury and service excellence.

Nestled in the storied Thar Desert, strategically located near the majestic Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Leela Jaisalmer will offer an oasis of bespoke luxury and calm in the heart of Rajasthan's golden sands. The resort is well connected to Jaisalmer Airport and easily accessible from Jodhpur, creating seamless connectivity for domestic and international travellers. Conceptualised as a luxury desert retreat, the resort will feature elegantly designed rooms and tented villas, an expansive spa, a salon, a dedicated kids' club, a swimming pool, multiple dining venues, a large man-made lake, a pillarless ballroom, and generous outdoor lawns and courtyards ideal for destination weddings, milestone celebrations, and curated experiential gatherings.

With this signing, The Leela further enhances its footprint across Rajasthan's high-demand leisure circuit while also creating synergistic itineraries with The Leela Palace Udaipur and The Leela Palace Jaipur, strengthening the brand's presence across India's premier tourism state.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, said: "We are delighted to announce our foray into Jaisalmer with our first Desert Resort and Spa. Rajasthan continues to hold immense potential for luxury travel, with Jaisalmer emerging as a preferred destination for global travellers. This signing strategically expands our footprint in one of India's most evocative landscapes and aligns with our vision to curate distinctive properties that celebrate the essence of India. With both domestic and inbound travel gaining momentum, The Leela is poised to be at the forefront of welcoming discerning travellers seeking meaningful and transformative experiences."

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership Mr. Chiranjeev Singh Bajwa, Director Godwin Palace & Hotels Pvt Ltd, said: "We are excited to partner with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts to bring their distinguished legacy of luxury hospitality to Jaisalmer. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to showcasing India's rich heritage through experiences that blend world-class standards with a deep sense of place."

Mr. Tanveer Singh Bajwa, Director Godwin Palace & Hotels Pvt Ltd, added: "Jaisalmer has long enchanted travellers with its golden landscapes and living history. Together with The Leela, we look forward to creating a desert sanctuary that captures the Golden City's timeless allure and reimagines luxury for today's traveller."

Over the next few months, the property will see the implementation of signature Leela brand touchpoints and programming and will be branded as The Leela Jaisalmer in 2026 ushering in a new era of luxury desert tourism in India. With its evocative architecture, refined interiors, and thoughtfully designed experiential programming that brings the desert's timeless allure to life, the resort will be a celebration of Rajasthan's regal heritage and The Leela's signature expression of luxury with purpose.

The Leela currently operates 13 properties with 3,544 keys across 11 cities in India. With 10 hotels in the pipeline, The Leela is on track to expand to 23 properties with over 5,000 keys over the next three years in high-growth markets including Agra, Ayodhya, Bandhavgarh, Mumbai, Ranthambore, Sikkim, Srinagar, Dubai and now Jaisalmer.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 13 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences.

