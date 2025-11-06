Power Conditioning Unit Market worth $8.02 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Power Conditioning Unit Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 6.18 billion in 2025 to USD 8.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The Power Conditioning Unit Market is influenced by the rising need for clean, stable, and efficient power solutions, driven by increasing electrification, renewable energy integration, and the growth of digital infrastructure. As industries, data centers, and commercial facilities become more dependent on sensitive electronic equipment, ensuring consistent power quality has become critical. Power conditioners are vital in maintaining voltage stability, eliminating harmonics, and protecting systems from surges and transients, making them essential for operational reliability. This growing emphasis on power quality and energy efficiency has accelerated investment in advanced conditioning technologies and infrastructure upgrades. Although adoption levels vary across regions led by Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, strong industrial growth, supportive energy policies, and technological innovation are collectively transforming the market. Increasing capital flow from both private and public sectors toward modern grid development and smart energy systems continues to drive the expansion of the global Power Conditioning Unit Market.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 180 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Power Conditioning Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251820621

By power rating, the >150 kVA segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By power rating, the >150 kVA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from large-scale industrial facilities, data centers, utilities, and infrastructure projects that require high-capacity power conditioning systems to ensure an uninterrupted and stable power supply. The rapid expansion of manufacturing plants, renewable energy installations, and smart grid networks has further accelerated the adoption of high-capacity units capable of handling heavy electrical loads and mitigating power disturbances. Additionally, growing investments in data centers, driven by cloud computing and AI adoption, are creating strong demand for reliable high-power conditioning systems. Advancements in design efficiency, thermal management, and digital monitoring technologies are also enhancing performance and scalability, supporting continued growth of the >150 kVA segment in the global market.

By end user, the industrial & manufacturing segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the industrial & manufacturing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need for reliable and uninterrupted power to operate automation equipment, process control systems, and precision machinery. Power fluctuations, voltage sags, and harmonics can cause costly downtime and equipment damage in manufacturing facilities, prompting widespread adoption of advanced power conditioning units. The rapid expansion of electronics, automotive, metals, and pharmaceutical sectors, especially in emerging economies, further boosts demand. Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources and digital production technologies is increasing the importance of maintaining stable power quality across industrial operations. Continuous investment in energy-efficient infrastructure and manufacturing plant modernization will further support this segment's strong growth in the global Power Conditioning Unit Market.

Among regions, North America is projected to account for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America has registered the second-highest CAGR in the Power Conditioning Unit Market during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in data centers, renewable energy integration, and industrial automation. The region's strong focus on enhancing power reliability and energy efficiency has accelerated the adoption of advanced conditioning technologies across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The US leads the market with robust demand from IT, healthcare, and manufacturing industries that rely heavily on clean and stable power. Government initiatives promoting grid modernization and the deployment of smart infrastructure are further supporting market growth. The rising penetration of electric vehicles and distributed energy resources is also creating new opportunities for high-performance power conditioners. Moreover, ongoing advancements in digital monitoring and IoT-enabled systems are improving operational visibility and performance optimization. These factors are positioning North America as a key contributor to the global Power Conditioning Unit Market expansion.

Key Market Players

The Power Conditioning Unit Market is dominated by major players with a wide regional presence. Some key players in the market are Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), AMETEK Inc. (US), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=251820621

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With a portfolio of intelligent devices and software & control, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. The company offers power conditioning solutions through the Intelligent Devices segment. The Intelligent Devices segment is further divided into four parts: Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity. Under the Discrete Automation subsegment, the company offers power conditioning products under the SolaHD brand. On September 30, 2024, the company had approximately 130 manufacturing locations worldwide, of which approximately 40 were in the US and 90 were outside the US, primarily in Europe and Asia, and to a lesser extent in Canada and Latin America. Manufacturing locations by Intelligent Devices segments are 120. The company has geographic presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. is an American multinational conglomerate and a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The company operates through two main segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG), offering solutions in markets such as aerospace, power, process, medical, and industrial. The EIG segment is divided into Process and Analytical Instrumentation Markets & Products and Aerospace and Power Instrumentation Markets & Products. Under the Aerospace and Power Instrumentation segment, it offers precision power supplies and power conditioning products, and electrical immunity and EMC test equipment, sensors for electric vehicle testing, gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks, and other vehicles. The company has numerous manufacturing facilities in North America, including locations in the US (e.g., Baldwin Park, CA; St. Louis, MO; Holbrook, NY; Tulsa, OK; Wichita, KS; Pittsburgh, PA; and locations in Minnesota and Chicago) and Canada (Calgary, AB). The company has geographic presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Other foreign countries.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Surge Protection Devices Market

Power Quality Equipment Market

Get access to the latest updates on Power Conditioning Unit Companies and Power Conditioning Unit Industry

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/power-conditioning-unit-market-worth-8-02-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302606687.html