Project contractor United Renewable Energy Engineering says 10 MW of the 192 MW site was preventatively shut down during the incident, which around 30 meters of cable line being damaged. The fire was brought under control within an hour, with the company anticipating no lasting damage to the surrounding area.A cable fire broke out today in a section of the 192 MW Lunwei East District floating solar park, located in the Changbin Industrial Park in Taiwan. A statement sent to pv magazine by the contractor, Taiwan's United Renewable Energy Engineering Co (URE), says that the fire was caused by a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...