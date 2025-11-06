New functional biology platform enables high-plex analysis of cell-cell interactions directly in patient-derived FFPE samples

Techstart Early Access Program offers selected partners the opportunity to perform pilot projects with Moleculent's platform

Moleculent AB, a company pioneering technology to study how cells communicate, today announced the launch of its Techstart early access program. Through this program, selected translational researchers can access the company's novel platform to enable the high-plex functional profiling of cell-cell interactions directly in FFPE tissue samples.

"With Techstart, we're inviting scientists to explore a new functional layer of spatial biology for the first time," said Olle Ericsson, CEO, Moleculent. "By mapping direct cell-cell interaction networks in tissue, we will unlock insights in health and disease. Our initial focus will be on immuno-oncology to map how cancer and immune cells engage in tumors."

Moleculent's platform makes it possible to detect cell-cell interactions and study their communication directly in their native tissue environment. By mapping interactions across many receptor-ligand pairs, the platform provides a more comprehensive view of biology. This enables scientists to compare the coordinated behavior of healthy cells with the altered networks seen in disease.

The Moleculent technology is based on its proprietary Proximity Ligation Assay, which detects cell-cell interactions in their native environment at high-plex. In parallel, the platform enables cell typing through the detection of individual proteins to provide tissue context. To make the technology available to translational labs globally, Moleculent is developing an automated instrument that will enable large-scale studies with high reproducibility and minimal hands-on time.

"Moleculent's multiplexed proximity ligation assay technology allows us to directly visualize cell-cell interactions within intact FFPE tissues," said Kevin Matthew Byrd, Virginia Commonwealth University. "By studying functional receptor-ligand signaling in situ, we're uncovering new layers of how cells communicate and bridging computational predictions from our spatial multiomics analyses to the cellular context within native tissue environments."

Initially, Moleculent is targeting immuno-oncology applications, with a T-cell focused panel geared towards antigen presentation, immune checkpoints and cell type markers, providing a directly measured profile of the interactions among cancer and immune cells in clinical FFPE samples. These data complement existing spatial methods, which often rely on inference of interactions, and open new avenues for understanding biology.

While immuno-oncology is the initial focus, the platform is designed to expand into additional applications, supporting studies across a broad range of biological systems and disease areas.

Moleculent is led by a team of industry veterans with expertise in developing and globally commercializing life science tools that have made significant contributions to the portfolios of leading companies, including 10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies, and Perkin Elmer. Moleculent has attracted financing from leading life sciences tools investors including ARCH Venture Partners and EIR ventures.

The Techstart program is currently accepting applications from researchers, offering selected groups the opportunity to perform pilot projects to generate functional cell-cell interaction data with Moleculent's platform. For more information, please visit: www.moleculent.com/early-access.

About Moleculent

Moleculent is dedicated to transforming the study of human biology by developing products that capture how cells communicate within tissues. Their functional profiling platform is the first to directly map cell-cell interactions in clinical tissue, offering scientists a new way to study cellular complexity and disease mechanisms. By understanding how cells interact, coordinate and respond in their environment, Moleculent's technology provides actionable insights in health and disease. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Visit www.moleculent.com for more information.

