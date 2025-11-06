As the U.K. Market Fuels Growing Interest from Domestic and International Activists, Investors Have Adapted their Approach to Gain Access to Boardrooms in Germany and Italy

The U.K. remains Europe's most active market for shareholder activism, with a 44% year-on-year increase in targeted companies, according to the Corporate Governance in Europe 2025report by Diligent Market Intelligence (DMI). Between September 2024 and August 2025, 52 U.K. companies faced activism, compared to 36 over the same timeframe in 2024, underscoring the market's heightened shareholder engagement.

"The U.K. remains the primary driver of public-facing engagement in Europe, with other European markets increasingly witnessing similar strategies when behind-the-scenes efforts fail," said Josh Black, Editor-in-Chief, Diligent Market Intelligence. "Activism in Europe runs the full gamut from hostile media campaigns to more private engagements but there is no doubt that boards should prepare for anything in what looks likely to be a very busy annual meeting season."

Produced in association with White Case, a global law firm, thereport reveals that while smaller-cap companies accounted for nearly 70% of all U.K. activism, large-cap campaigns were largely led by prominent U.S. activists who are increasingly turning to the European market for value opportunities.

"The U.S. has a more mature activism market compared to the U.K., with many experienced and deep-pocketed activists pursuing similar strategies," said Tom Matthews, Partner and Head of EMEA activism, White Case. "For U.S. activists willing to venture beyond their home market, the U.K. and other European markets continue to present opportunities."

Europe's varied corporate governance landscapes and unique board election mechanisms continued to shape how activism has been conducted in 2025.

Germany, Italy and France carve out distinct paths in shareholder activism

Beyond the U.K., Germany has become Europe's most contested market. The first eight months of 2025 saw activists succeed in gaining six seats, up from four in 2024, and with many campaigns centered on cost-cutting, operational efficiency and consolidation strategies.

Meanwhile, Italy's unique slate voting system has enabled activists to quietly reshape boards, resulting in five seats gained in the eight-month period, up from four in both 2023 and 2024.

While public-facing campaigns remain relatively rare in France, with just three launched in the first eight months of the year, activists have grown bolder increasingly turning to public engagement when private discussions fail to meet objectives.

Europe's most impactful activist players

Within the report, the Diligent Market Intelligence watchlist identified the most influential activist investors in Europe. Saba Capital Managementleads the list, having successfully applied its U.S. developed strategy focused on investment trusts to the European market. Fellow U.S. activist firm Amber Capital took second place, with its demands mostly at Italian companies focused on board representation and pressure to spinoff or sell business divisions.

European indices leapfrog London on median realized CEO pay

The report found that, despite ongoing efforts by London-based companies to narrow the CEO pay gap within the U.S., European markets are now surpassing it. For the first time, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 have surpassed the FTSE 100 in median realized CEO pay, signaling a new phase in the region's struggle to stay competitive for listings and executive talent.

Download our comprehensive report to access the full analysis, including an activism case study and an examination of the next chapter for the U.K. Stewardship Code.

