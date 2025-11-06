BearingPoint supports the club in creating a roadmap for personalized experiences and future-ready innovation.

While many organizations overlook the value of accurate data, Leinster Rugby understood that building lasting fan relationships begins with meaningful insights. With a large passionate supporter base, the club saw an opportunity to elevate the fan journey to match its on-field success. Yet, fragmented data across ticketing, retail and internal platforms made it difficult to track fan behavior and fully understand its audience.

The club sought to connect fan touchpoints, from ticket purchases to match attendance, to deliver personalized experiences. This required deeper insights and stronger planning of marketing and sponsorship campaigns.

Without a cohesive data strategy, Leinster Rugby faced challenges in expanding its reach to new fanbases, particularly the Irish diaspora, who engage with the club beyond the stadium. This limited brand visibility hindered the club's ability to identify quick wins or optimize outreach efforts through targeted, data-driven engagement.

Smart use of data to enable strategic transformation

As a long-term strategic partner, BearingPoint supported Leinster Rugby's initiative to prioritize data-driven decision-making, from vision setting to strategy design. The project began with a thorough "as-is" assessment of the club's landscape, which pinpointed the disconnects between current capabilities and long-term ambitions.

Together with Leinster Rugby, BearingPoint prioritized areas that would have the greatest impact, such as refining the marketing approach while ensuring stakeholder alignment. The project team then developed a set of requirements that addressed system architecture, data management, and delivery priorities. BearingPoint provided expert guidance on how Leinster could enhance its data strategy, emphasizing the importance of high-quality data and system specifications necessary for success.

The partnership with BearingPoint has a roadmap designed to strengthen its data lifecycle, improve reporting capabilities, and create the conditions for intelligent, data-driven decision-making. Going forward, the data strategy will also enable Leinster Rugby to unlock the potential of AI and emerging technologies, empowering the organization to enhance operational efficiency, deepen fan engagement, and drive innovation.

"At its heart, sport is about connection," said Gary Mullane, Partner at BearingPoint. "By harnessing the power of data, Leinster Rugby can create richer, more personalized experiences for supporters. This strategy not only strengthens loyalty among existing fans but also helps the club reach new communities around the world. Together, we've set the stage for a more connected, innovative, and data driven club."

"Our work with Leinster Rugby focused on turning data into a strategic asset. By aligning their data capabilities with business goals, we laid the foundation for more informed connection with fans, increased insight led decision-making, and scalable innovation. This collaboration was about more than solving today's challenges, it was about preparing Leinster Rugby for what's next. A strong data strategy empowers the club to evolve with its supporters, adapt to emerging technologies, and lead with insight," said Ellie Fitzpatrick, Director at BearingPoint.

Paving the way for enhanced fan interaction through data strategy

Leinster Rugby's commitment to transforming the fan experience has turned challenges into strategic opportunities, laying the foundation for a more connected, data-driven future and a richer, more personalized supporter journey.

With a clear vision and structured roadmap, the club can now build a 360-degree view of its fan base, gaining deeper insights into behaviors, preferences, and engagement patterns. The data strategy serves as a catalyst for a more unified and immersive approach to interacting with its supporters, enabling Leinster Rugby to consolidate its efforts to understand and engage with its supporters.

The data strategy clarifies the club's objectives and the steps to achieve them, unifying stakeholders around common goals and priorities. Looking ahead, the data strategy sets the stage for advanced capabilities, such as fan segmentation, personalized and targeted communication, attendance monitoring, and incentivization. Ultimately, the shift toward making data-driven decisions is expected to lead to more effective marketing campaigns, increased revenue, and a richer, more connected fan community.

"The breadth and depth of our work with BearingPoint over the last number of years cannot be overstated. Our partnership with the team in BearingPoint delivers on so many levels behind the scenes but also on the pitch as well, with their support of our club player representative competitions, the Shane Horgan and the Sarah Robinson Cups. Their support with data is yet another example of their ongoing investment in Leinster Rugby and a testament to the strong, impactful partnership between our two organisations," said Matthew Dowling, Chief Commercial Marketing Officer at Leinster Rugby.

"Our digital transformation journey is more than simply upgrading our technology it's about truly understanding our fans, making insight-led decisions, and building a smarter, more connected Leinster Rugby. Thanks to BearingPoint, we now have a data strategy that will enable richer, more meaningful experiences, especially as we prepare to welcome supporters back to the RDS," said Helen Geoghegan, Strategic Growth Manager at Leinster Rugby.

About Leinster Rugby

Leinster Rugby is one of the world's most successful rugby clubs, representing the eastern province of Ireland. Our men's team has won nine domestic league titles, a Challenge Cup, and four European Champions Cups since 2001, while our women's team has claimed eight IRFU Women's Interprovincial Series titles, including back-to-back championships in 2023/24 and 2024/5. Built on a foundation of community, inclusivity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Leinster Rugby operates with a dual mandate: developing elite players for our men's and women's teams while growing the game at every level throughout the province. Leinster Rugby is headquartered in Dublin, with our High-Performance Centre based at UCD.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach that transforms businesses using technology intelligently. The firm operates across three core units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Its Consulting services focus on selected areas, combining business and technology expertise with profound industry knowledge. The Products unit provides IP-driven solutions and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers deal advisory and transaction services. In addition to its core operations, BearingPoint runs two joint ventures: Arcwide, a JV with IFS, which specializes in business transformation based on IFS technology, and BearingPoint North America, a JV with ABeam, which is dedicated to consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint serves many of the world's leading companies and organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together 15,000 professionals and supports clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation with sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, driven by a strong sense of purpose today and into the future.

