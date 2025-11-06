Greater Than AB: Interim report January - September 2025

The Group July - September 2025 (KSEK)

Net sales 1 519 (9 282) -89%

Operating result -8 502 (5 772)

Result for the period -10 846 (6 422)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -0.73* (0.48)

The Group January - September 2025 (KSEK)

Net sales 4 472 (32 436) -87%

Operating result -30 636 (3 791)

Result for the period -38 158 (5 069)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -2.58* (0.33)

* Earnings per share after tax, calculated on the result for the period and the average number of shares for the period January - September 2025, 13 674 171 shares.

CEO words

The world is ready for our technology

The past 18 months have tested Greater Than more than any other time in our history. Through it all, one thing has never changed: our determination to prove AI's power to make roads safer and more sustainable worldwide.

Success isn't about avoiding challenges. It's about how you face them. We chose to meet ours head-on: by strengthening our foundations, sharpening our focus, and staying true to what drives us - the capabilities of our technology and doing good.

In my years leading Greater Than, we've had moments that could have defined an end. Instead, they became turning points. What's carried us through each time is a deep belief in what we're building and why it matters - and aiming even higher every time.

This quarter, that belief was validated in a big way. Following the signing of an MoU in Q3, our long-standing partner, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), launched the FIA Driver Safety Index (DSI) - a new global benchmark for driver risk, powered by Greater Than's AI. This achievement represents what we have worked toward for many years: seeing our technology used at scale to improve safety and save lives.

The FIA's global reach - with 245 Member Organizations across 149 countries - gives our AI the platform it deserves. As an independent organization, the FIA is uniquely positioned to establish a new global language for measuring driver risk that is universally accessible and complementary to all other road safety efforts around the world. Their decision to unveil the FIA DSI at their 2025 Asia Pacific Congress in Chiang Mai, Thailand, before an audience of key stakeholders, shows just how central this initiative is to the FIA's mission.

The FIA's Member Organizations - a powerful global distribution network - can actively engage companies in their regions to adopt the FIA DSI. This model creates a clear commercial pathway for the widespread use of our technology and the generation of recurring revenue.

This is more than a partnership. It's proof that AI is now recognized as a reliable, transformative force in road safety - and that Greater Than's technology is at the forefront of that shift. The FIA's adoption of our AI for a global initiative demonstrates that the future of mobility will be shaped by intelligent, data-driven insights, and that our solutions have earned the trust to lead that transformation.

This milestone is also a tribute to the people behind it: the team whose drive and determination have kept us moving forward and who make me proud every day.

Persistence pays off, and through challenges we emerge stronger. We shared in our last report that we were engaged in strategic discussions that we expected to conclude in the months ahead; these discussions have now become a reality with the launch of the FIA DSI.

At the same time, we continue to grow with existing customers, including some of the world's leading automotive, insurance and mobility brands. Our work with Honda, for example, has been well received, and we're now taking steps toward turning our R&D project into a commercial relationship. Combined with a solid pipeline of new opportunities, this positions us well for growth in 2026.

To our new and existing shareholders and partners, thank you for supporting us. The path isn't always easy, but we are exactly where we need to be - with a focused organization, a growing global footprint and a leadership team evolving to support our next chapter.

Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than



This disclosure contains information that Greater Than is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-11-2025 12:05 CET.

Press contact Greater Than

PR@greaterthan.eu

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu



About Greater Than

Greater Than is a global leader in AI-driven risk intelligence for road safety and sustainability. Its unique technology is trained using real-life driving data to predict crash probability and climate impact.

By using AI pattern profiling to measure the driver influence on risk, Greater Than delivers predictive scores that are globally comparable. Fleets, mobility providers, insurers and other organizations involved in road transportation use these insights for risk management, cost control, pricing, and ESG compliance.

Greater Than (GREAT: ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.

