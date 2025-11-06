Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - With the government shutdown and potential changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits rules on Dec. 1, College of DuPage is combating rising food insecurity and continuing to provide resources for students and staff facing reduced benefits and financial strain.

The COD Fuel Pantry, which provides free food and personal care items to COD students, staff and faculty with a self-identified need, is experiencing increased visits. Pantry visits have been rising for nearly three years, with this fall seeing a 5% increase in usage over the same period last year. With recent and upcoming impacts, that need is expected to grow even faster, especially with the holidays approaching.

"Education transforms lives, but only when students have their basic needs met," said COD President Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi. "At College of DuPage, we are taking intentional steps to address food insecurity with compassion and care, ensuring that every member of our community has the support needed to succeed."

Fuel Pantry staff keep in regular communication with students with texts, bi-weekly newsletters to registered clients, social media campaigns and various presentations. The Fuel Pantry website contains information on how to donate as well as community resources that also combat food insecurity. These include People's Resource Center and Glen Ellyn House Pantry.

In addition, the campus community currently is participating in the second annual Feed the Need Campus Food Drive, sponsored by the Illinois Community College Board. Through Dec. 1, COD is joining campuses statewide to collecting non-perishable food items. Collection bins can be found around campus, with all items collected at COD going to the College's Fuel Pantry. Last year's initiative collected more than 91,000 food items statewide.

COD received a grant through the Student Basic Needs Coalition for a peer navigator who can help students apply for SNAP benefits. Students in need of assistance can find resources, including food and housing assistance, through COD's benefits navigator. COD also provides a list of resources for special population groups historically underserved.

Finally, Veterans Services at COD is reaching out to veteran students to answer benefit-related questions, connect them to available campus and community resources, and minimize academic and financial disruptions due to the shutdown.

