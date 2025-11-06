HIGHLIGHTS

Charger's high-grade gold system remains open at depth - now at 600m below surface.

17.9 g/t gold over 6m from 433m downhole in hole OEDD-149.

1.9 g/t gold over 14m from 477m downhole in hole OEDD-150.

4.8 g/t gold over 4m from 374m downhole and 3.9 g/t gold over 9m from 446m downhole in hole OEDD-154.

Four rigs mobilize in November as Awalé expands its aggressive drilling campaign at Odienné.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from step-back diamond drilling at the Charger discovery, part of the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figures 1 and 2).

Hole OEDD-149 marks a key step forward for the Charger discovery, confirming that the high-grade gold mineralization in OEDD-148 continues 180 metres deeper (see Cross Section in Figure 4). The intercept of 17.9 g/t gold over 6 metres within a 40-metre mineralized breccia zone in OEDD-149 demonstrates strong continuity with scale at depth. Combined with OEDD-148's 52 metres at 16.4 g/t gold (including 11 metres at 70.3 g/t gold), these results define a steeply dipping, high-grade gold shoot now extending to 600 metres below surface and open in all directions.

"Charger continues to deliver high-grade results at depth, and the target just keeps getting more compelling the more we drill. These step-back holes show continuity of exceptional grades and a system that's built for scale. Extending high-grade gold mineralization to 600 metres below surface, we are happy to see the system remains wide open down-plunge and to the southwest. Charger is shaping up to be a significant discovery," said Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

The wide 200-metre spacing between step-back holes confirms Charger's steeply dipping, plunging geometry. With limited drilling at these depths, the growth opportunity remains significant as Awalé advances toward resource definition and tests new undrilled targets. Charger also remains open to the southwest, where upcoming drilling, guided by mapping and surface sampling, will explore new zones along the same trend. Four rigs will mobilize in November as Awalé launches its next aggressive drilling campaign at Odienné.

Key Takeaways from this Drill Program

There are 4 key takeaways from these four drillholes:

The system remains open at depth - now at more than 600m below surface, demonstrating the system's vertical and lateral expansion potential. When breccia is intercepted, such as in hole OEDD-149, mineralization continues to be high-grade. Significant potential for further Charger-style high-grade mineralization between these step-back holes and previous drilling. The model for Charger is for shallow plunging, very high-grade mineralization target within fold hinges. This requires a strategy of closer spaced level drilling to pin down any geometric shifts in geology (See Drill Collar Plan and Long Section in Figures 3 and 5, respectively). Hole OEDD-151 is important, as it has intersected the north-eastern edge of the breccia zone, with associated strain, alteration, and grades consistent with proximity to stronger mineralization. Step-out drilling along a southwestern exploration vector at similar relative levels (RLs), is expected to intersect thicker and higher-grade breccia zones.

Background on Deeper drilling

The deepest hole, OEDD-151, is interpreted to have intercepted the margins of the Charger breccia system (see Figure 6 with photos explaining exploration vectors at Charger). This hole confirms continuity of gold mineralization to 600m vertical depth and demonstrates the system remains open at depth. Additionally, recent surface mapping and sampling have revealed subcrop of Charger-style mineralization extending southwest and on trend from the current drill area. This zone is associated with a second demagnetized geophysics target and will be drill tested in Q4 2025.

Further to these extensions to the Charger system, there is over 200m of vertical separation between these new step-back holes and earlier reported high-grade intercepts, which occur around 100m depth in holes OEDD-83, OEDD-88, OEDD-100, and OEDD-148 (see Company news releases dated March 25, 2024, July 31, 2024, November 11, 2024, and June 25, 2025, respectively). These undrilled target zones have potential to see repetition of similar shallow plunging high-grade shoots within the current charger discovery zone.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Mo

(ppm) Composite

Trigger

(Au g/t) OEDD0149 266 267 1 0.8 2.3 724.0 47.8 0.5

368 369 1 2.3 0.8 188.0 116.5 0.5

420 422 2 1.4 0.4 63.4 1.4 0.5

427 428 1 0.6 5.6 386.0 1.4 0.5

433 439 6 17.9 28.1 150.6 2.8 0.5

446 447 1 0.6 5.8 36.2 3.7 0.5

460 461 1 0.5 7.7 123.0 1.0 0.5

514 515 1 0.9 0.5 98.2 2.9 0.5

532 534 2 1.2 1.1 90.6 79.3 0.5

541 546 5 1.1 0.9 92.0 10.6 0.5 OEDD0150 289 290 1 0.8 1.0 261.0 1.5 0.5

418 419 1 0.8 0.8 50.5 1.3 0.5

432 435 3 2.1 0.6 97.3 2.7 0.5

440 441 1 5.3 6.1 107.0 61.1 0.5

477 491 14 1.9 1.9 196.9 1.3 0.5 including 477 482 5 3.5 2.8 176.7 1.26 3.00 and 477 478 1 8.2 6.5 200 1.38 5.00

514 515 1 0.7 0.7 129.0 23.1 0.5 OEDD0151 176 178 2 0.6 0.7 58.0 1.8 0.5

658 659 1 0.9 0.3 113.5 1.3 0.5

702 703 1 1.0 0.2 113.0 8.9 0.5

743 744 1 1.8 0.2 152.5 1.7 0.5 OEDD0154 268 269 1 0.5 0.4 294.0 1.5 0.5

374 378 4 4.8 0.6 134.9 8.0 0.5 including 374 375 1 14.5 0.6 324 12.3 5.00

446 455 9 3.9 1.3 41.0 2.1 0.5 including 454 455 1 27.1 32.0 80 2 5.00

459 460 1 0.6 1.1 34.4 1.1 0.5

462 463 1 0.5 2.4 42.3 2.0 0.5

470 471 1 0.9 1.0 108.0 1.1 0.5

491 493 2 2.6 35.7 716.5 1.0 0.5

524 528 4 2.9 0.5 70.6 5.1 0.5 including 527 528 1 8.5 0.6 68.9 0.81 3.00

Table 2: Charger Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M Azimuth_True DIP EOH_M OEDD0149 647837.23 1032090.76 466.66 305.00 -64.50 632.55 OEDD0150 647868.03 1032106.85 465.65 305.00 -64.50 620.70 OEDD0151 647893.88 1032028.53 462.53 300.10 -67.10 806.08 OEDD0154 647812.54 1032074.35 467.28 305.00 -65.00 650.07

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana, Canada and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by ALS to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to ALS Ghana for fire assay and a second to Canada or Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination. Once Fire assay results are received sample over 5 g/t gold are routinely screen fire assayed, samples lower than 5 g/t continued within a high-grade interval are also screen fire assayed.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Charger target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.5 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 1 g/t, 3 g/t and 5 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Charger holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million

