Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Hufvudstaden AB: Interim Report January - September 2025

  • Rent revenue from property management was SEK 1,820 million (1,731), an increase
    of 5 per cent. The Group's net revenue totalled SEK 2,425 (2,335).
  • The Group's gross profit increased by 6 per cent, totalling SEK 1,214 million (1,141).
  • The fair value of the property holdings was SEK 47.7 billion (47.1 at year-end).
  • Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK -242 million
    (-1,094) for the period.
  • Net result for the period was SEK 527 million (-211).

Comments from Hufvudstaden's President, Anders Nygren.

"For the first three quarters of the year, we reported a 6 per cent increase in gross profit, and are pleased that NK contributed to this improvement. The retail sector is still marked by some degree of caution, but there are clear signals of a gradual recovery. Consumer purchasing power is increasing and more brands are willing to invest forward. NK welcomes Rimowa, Naturkompaniet and Singular Society as new tenants.

We are seeing positive signs in the rental market. Demand remains for office and retail premises in prime locations and there is particularly high interest in Gothenburg for premises in Kvarteret Johanna, where we already have a leasing rate of 65 per cent. It confirms the strength of our offering and of the Fredstan marketplace.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for a rewarding collaboration and I am very proud that we have the most satisfied office tenants in the industry again this year. The Customer Satisfaction Index survey confirms that they are thriving and can develop in our areas."

Stockholm, November 6, 2025

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)

Questions can be answered by:

Anders Nygren, President, and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO,

telephone +46 8 762 90 00.

Appendix: Interim Report January - September 2025

The information in this Interim Report is information that Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published under the auspices of the above contact persons on November 6, 2025 at 11:45 CET.

Hufvudstaden
+46 8 762 90 00
info@hufvudstaden.se

