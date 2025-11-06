EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

EchoStar Capital Division Announced to Spearhead Future Growth Opportunities

Wireless: Net subscriber growth (+223K), improved churn (2.86%, an improvement of 13 basis points year-over-year), improved average revenue per user (ARPU) (2.6% year-over-year) and continued to have the highest prepaid ARPU in the industry.

Net subscriber growth (+223K), improved churn (2.86%, an improvement of 13 basis points year-over-year), improved average revenue per user (ARPU) (2.6% year-over-year) and continued to have the highest prepaid ARPU in the industry. Pay-TV: DISH TV churn (1.33%) is at a historic low for the third quarter, growth in ARPU (+1% year-over-year) and continued increase in viewership engagement (hours/viewer). Sling TV added approximately 159K subscribers in the third quarter.

DISH TV churn (1.33%) is at a historic low for the third quarter, growth in ARPU (+1% year-over-year) and continued increase in viewership engagement (hours/viewer). Sling TV added approximately 159K subscribers in the third quarter. Broadband & Satellite Services: Enterprise order backlog (future revenues) of $1.5B, primarily through gaining share in the aviation sector.

Enterprise order backlog (future revenues) of $1.5B, primarily through gaining share in the aviation sector. EchoStar Corporation: Company reported total revenue of $3.61 billion for the third quarter 2025 and $11.21 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Company reported total revenue of $3.61 billion for the third quarter 2025 and $11.21 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. EchoStar Capital: New investment division established to develop future growth opportunities.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the formation of EchoStar Capital, which will serve as a future growth engine through new business investment.

The third quarter was marked by the signing of two transformative spectrum transactions - one with AT&T for $22.65 billion and the other with SpaceX for $19 billion. The transactions were instrumental in resolving the FCC's review of the company's spectrum utilization. Following the announcements of the transactions, the FCC confirmed EchoStar had met all 5G network buildout requirements and other related obligations had been fully satisfied. In addition, EchoStar today announced an amended agreement with SpaceX to sell its unpaired AWS-3 wireless spectrum for $2.6 billion in SpaceX stock.

EchoStar Capital will be responsible for investing new capital from the recent spectrum transactions in order to fuel future growth opportunities for EchoStar Corporation. Hamid Akhavan has been appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of EchoStar Capital, while Charlie Ergen, Chairman and Co-founder of EchoStar Corporation, has been appointed to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of EchoStar Corporation and assume the operating responsibility for the Pay-TV and Wireless business units.

"EchoStar will soon be in the unique position of having substantial available capital, vastly changing its scope of opportunities. Through EchoStar Capital we will fuel EchoStar's growth into new and complementary arenas, beyond its successful pay-TV, wireless and enterprise business units," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO, EchoStar Capital. "This is an opportune moment in time for our business to go on the offense as we build upon our 45-year institutional heritage and forge a new path forward for creating and developing opportunities in our strategic expertise domains that will provide attractive value creation for EchoStar and its shareholders."

As a result of the previously mentioned third-quarter transactions, EchoStar began the abandonment and decommission process for certain portions of its 5G network that will not be utilized in EchoStar's hybrid MNO business model resulting in a significant adverse change in the intended use of such assets. These developments resulted in a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $16.48 billion.

Wireless

Wireless consists predominantly of Boost Mobile and delivered approximately $939 million in revenue for the third quarter.

Continued strong performance fueled by +223K subscriber net adds in Q3, closing the quarter with approximately 7.52 million total subscribers

Attracted and retained high-quality customers, contributing to a 13 basis-point improvement in churn year-over-year

Mix in subscribers with higher-priced plans and higher sales of value-added services drove 2.6% improvement in ARPU year-over-year; Wireless continues to have the highest prepaid ARPU in the industry

Pay-TV

Pay-TV consists of DISH TV and Sling TV and delivered approximately $2.34 billion in revenue for the third quarter.

Customer loyalty and high-quality subscribers further reduced DISH TV churn by 14 basis points year-over-year to (1.33%), a historic low for the third quarter

Introduced the popular Sling Day, Weekend and Week Pass subscriptions

Pay-TV ended the quarter with approximately 7.17 million subscribers

Broadband & Satellite Services

Broadband & Satellite Services consists predominantly of the Hughes enterprise and consumer family of brands and delivered approximately $346 million in revenue for the third quarter.

Approximately $1.5 billion contracted backlog revenue at the end of Q3

Broadband & Satellite Services ended the quarter with approximately 783,000 subscribers

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Revenue





















Pay-TV $ 2,341,183

$ 2,618,031

$ 7,342,159

$ 8,020,893 Wireless

938,946



898,396



2,846,352



2,705,130 Broadband and Satellite Services

345,820



386,709



1,056,258



1,163,306 All Other & Eliminations

(11,691)



(12,152)



(35,794)



(30,751) Total $ 3,614,258

$ 3,890,984

$ 11,208,975

$ 11,858,578























Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (12,781,196)

$ (141,812)

$ (13,289,997)

$ (454,779)























OIBDA





















Pay-TV $ 610,437

$ 676,003

$ 2,003,687

$ 2,184,514 Wireless

(16,653,884)



(437,360)



(17,520,928)



(1,195,295) Broadband and Satellite Services

(207,597)



77,526



(54,195)



239,205 All Other & Eliminations

460



498



700



555 Total $ (16,250,584)

$ 316,667

$ (15,570,736)

$ 1,228,979























Adjusted OIBDA





















Pay-TV $ 610,437

$ 676,003

$ 2,003,687

$ 2,184,514 Wireless

(454,540)



(437,360)



(1,321,584)



(1,195,295) Broadband and Satellite Services

74,527



77,526



227,929



239,205 All Other & Eliminations

460



498



700



555 Total $ 230,884

$ 316,667

$ 910,732

$ 1,228,979























Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized interest

related to regulatory authorizations)











Pay-TV $ 98,553

$ 53,357

$ 239,521

$ 165,275 Wireless

214,671



396,596



1,123,867



1,506,237 Broadband and Satellite Services

45,334



44,913



120,555



172,083

$ 358,558

$ 494,866

$ 1,483,943

$ 1,843,595

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 549,388

$ (16,883,499)

$ (308,327)

$ 563

$ (16,641,875) Depreciation and amortization



61,049



229,615



100,730



(103)



391,291 OIBDA



610,437



(16,653,884)



(207,597)



460



(16,250,584) Impairments and other



-



16,199,344



282,124



-



16,481,468 Adjusted OIBDA

$ 610,437

$ (454,540)

$ 74,527

$ 460

$ 230,884































For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 588,501

$ (714,062)

$ (36,116)

$ 910

$ (160,767) Depreciation and amortization



87,502



276,702



113,642



(412)



477,434 OIBDA



676,003



(437,360)



77,526



498



316,667 Impairments and other



-



-



-



-



- Adjusted OIBDA

$ 676,003

$ (437,360)

$ 77,526

$ 498

$ 316,667































































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 1,798,370

$ (18,378,749)

$ (364,260)

$ 1,224

$ (16,943,415) Depreciation and amortization



205,317



857,821



310,065



(524)



1,372,679 OIBDA



2,003,687



(17,520,928)



(54,195)



700



(15,570,736) Impairments and other



-



16,199,344



282,124



-



16,481,468 Adjusted OIBDA

$ 2,003,687

$ (1,321,584)

$ 227,929

$ 700

$ 910,732































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 1,926,361

$ (2,059,532)

$ (110,256)

$ 2,047

$ (241,380) Depreciation and amortization



258,153



864,237



349,461



(1,492)



1,470,359 OIBDA



2,184,514



(1,195,295)



239,205



555



1,228,979 Impairments and other



-



-



-



-



- Adjusted OIBDA

$ 2,184,514

$ (1,195,295)

$ 239,205

$ 555

$ 1,228,979

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "impairments and other."

OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended September 30, 2025, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)













As of

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets









Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,431,742

$ 4,305,393 Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

169,575



150,898



Marketable investment securities

1,482,828



1,242,036 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $91,384 and $82,628,

respectively

1,127,101



1,198,731 Inventory

416,068



455,197 Prepaids and other assets

384,301



655,233 Other current assets

20,675



88,255 Total current assets

6,032,290



8,095,743











Noncurrent Assets:









Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

174,352



169,627 Property and equipment, net

3,084,793



9,187,132 Regulatory authorizations, net

34,924,214



39,442,166 Other investments, net

193,272



202,327 Operating lease assets

291,846



3,260,768 Intangible assets, net

62,949



74,939 Other noncurrent assets, net

507,650



505,985 Total noncurrent assets

39,239,076



52,842,944 Total assets $ 45,271,366

$ 60,938,687











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current Liabilities:









Trade accounts payable $ 668,186

$ 740,984 Deferred revenue and other

652,398



650,940 Accrued programming

1,222,607



1,339,072 Accrued interest

631,933



352,499 Other accrued expenses and liabilities

2,267,668



1,804,516 Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations

4,519,619



943,029 Total current liabilities

9,962,411



5,831,040











Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:









Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion

21,791,251



25,660,288



Deferred tax liabilities, net

680,784



4,988,653 Operating lease liabilities

4,266,240



3,211,407 Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities

1,563,809



1,002,074 Total long-term obligations, net of current portion

28,302,084



34,862,422 Total liabilities

38,264,495



40,693,462











Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 158,248,208 and

155,048,676 shares issued, 156,459,188 and 155,048,676 shares outstanding, respectively

159



155 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares

issued and outstanding

131



131 Additional paid-in capital

8,849,985



8,768,360 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(178,779)



(195,711) Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(1,671,560)



11,618,437 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares

(48,512)



- Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)

6,951,424



20,191,372 Noncontrolling interests

55,447



53,853 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

7,006,871



20,245,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 45,271,366

$ 60,938,687



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:





















Service revenue $ 3,427,947

$ 3,671,674

$ 10,574,210

$ 11,233,429 Equipment sales and other revenue

186,311



219,310



634,765



625,149 Total revenue

3,614,258



3,890,984



11,208,975



11,858,578























Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):





















Cost of services

2,370,363



2,538,149



7,264,192



7,602,809 Cost of sales - equipment and other

391,524



393,024



1,185,219



1,164,200 Selling, general and administrative expenses

621,487



643,144



1,848,832



1,862,590 Depreciation and amortization

391,291



477,434



1,372,679



1,470,359 Impairments and other

16,481,468



-



16,481,468



- Total costs and expenses

20,256,133



4,051,751



28,152,390



12,099,958























Operating income (loss)

(16,641,875)



(160,767)



(16,943,415)



(241,380)























Other Income (Expense):





















Interest income

53,187



11,200



184,085



55,591 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(377,072)



(81,503)



(942,359)



(262,077) Other, net

28,953



52,107



105,480



(65,501) Total other income (expense)

(294,932)



(18,196)



(652,794)



(271,987)























Income (loss) before income taxes

(16,936,807)



(178,963)



(17,596,209)



(513,367) Income tax (provision) benefit, net

4,155,459



35,162



4,304,736



53,733 Net income (loss)

(12,781,348)



(143,801)



(13,291,473)



(459,634) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(152)



(1,989)



(1,476)



(4,855) Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (12,781,196)

$ (141,812)

$ (13,289,997)

$ (454,779)























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B

common stock:





















Basic

288,051



271,736



287,362



271,616 Diluted

288,051



271,736



287,362



271,616























Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:





















Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar $ (44.37)

$ (0.52)

$ (46.25)

$ (1.67) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar $ (44.37)

$ (0.52)

$ (46.25)

$ (1.67)





ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

















For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (13,291,473)

$ (459,634) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,372,679



1,470,359 Impairments and other



16,481,468



- Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other



(28,884)



41,929 Asset sales and other (gains) losses



(59,474)



(50,418) Non-cash, stock-based compensation



27,994



28,298 Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt



95,120



- Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(4,328,557)



(85,300) Changes in allowance for credit losses



8,756



8,037 Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



36,677



15,996 Other, net



32,073



131,029 Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net



(20,431)



106,848 Net cash flows from operating activities



325,948



1,207,144













Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities



(2,767,979)



(29,166) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



2,549,229



563,421 Purchases of property and equipment



(807,632)



(1,200,606) Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(676,311)



(642,989) Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



-



(1,104) Sale of assets to CONX



-



26,719 Liberty Puerto Rico asset sale



-



95,435 Sale of Fiber business



47,207



- Other, net



5,444



10,892 Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,650,042)



(1,177,398)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations



(60,032)



(101,197) Redemption and repurchases of term loans, convertible and senior notes



(622,716)



(951,170) Proceeds from issuance of convertible and senior notes



150,000



- Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



(946)



- Proceeds from New DISH DBS Financing



-



2,500,000 Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium from New DISH DBS Financing



-



(136,208) Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes



11,465



- Class A common stock repurchases



(48,512)



- Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the

Employee Stock Purchase Plan



35,846



4,347 Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



-



(441,998) Other, net



(27,977)



(4,185) Net cash flows from financing activities



(562,872)



869,589













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



2,991



(3,458)













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,883,975)



895,877 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,593,804



1,911,601 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,709,829

$ 2,807,478

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation